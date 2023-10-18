Usher’s presence in Las Vegas has been felt worldwide and the city has now honored his contributions to their entertainment circuit as he wraps up his three-year residency at the end of 2023.

On Tuesday (October 17), City Councilman Cedric Crear and Mayor Carolyn Goodman celebrated the R&B icon by declaring it Usher Raymond Day and handing him a key to the city.

“Councilman, thank you so much for this momentous moment,” the 45-year-old singer said during his acceptance speech. “I know the efforts that go into doing something like this and I don’t take it for granted.

“I wanna thank you for your belief in the future and your ability to be able to recognize those things that actually do grow your city. I am someone who is not just contributing by way of entertainment, but also to the heartbeat of the city.”

Crear had high praise for the “Yeah” hitmaker, saying: “Usher has been an absolutely incredible brand ambassador for Las Vegas with his extremely popular residency as you know called My Way.

“And we all know he is going to be headlining something for the first time — I don’t know if you really comprehend this, but for the first time in the history of the NFL, the Super Bowl is going to be here in Las Vegas… How fitting is it that the entertainment for the Halftime Show is gonna be — and we already claimed you, my man — is our own Usher Raymond. And we know you’re gonna do us proud.”

Goodman also expressed her gratitude for the Atlanta star, adding: “Because he’s selfless. This is a man that cares about everybody and he knows the future of our country and around this world, which is a mess.

“That if you help others and you help our children have another chance, a better chance, what better marriage than the city of Las Vegas and the genius, benevolent, compassionate, talented Usher Raymond?”

related news Usher & Ashanti Sing Happy Birthday To Each Other During Las Vegas Show October 16, 2023

Last month, Usher was confirmed as the headliner of next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will coincide with the release of his new album.

The news was announced in late September by the NFL and Apple Music, the halftime show’s presenting partner, with the legend himself sharing a statement expressing his excitement for the performance of a lifetime.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” he said. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”