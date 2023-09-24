Las Vegas, NV –

Usher has been confirmed as the headliner of next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show — and it’ll coincide with the release of his new album.

The news was announced on Sunday (September 24) by the NFL and Apple Music, the halftime show’s presenting partner, with the R&B legend himself sharing a statement expressing his excitement for the performance of a lifetime.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” he said. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

JAY-Z — who’s helping to produce the halftime show in his role as the NFL’s live music entertainment strategist — also spoke about Usher’s forthcoming performance, which will be held on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman,” he said. “Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

Usher shared a poster of the announcement on Instagram featuring a photo of him wearing a gold grill that reads “LVIII” — a nod to Super Bowl 58 — and holding a diamond-encrusted tooth pick.

He also posted a series of promotional videos featuring cameos from Super Bowl champions Deion Sanders, Marshawn Lynch and Odell Beckham Jr., as well as Kim Kardashian.

Together, they reenact his 2004 “Confessions Pt. II” video where he receives a phone call and finds out that he’s gotten another woman pregnant — except they simply break the exciting news to him regarding the 2024 Super Bowl.

As for his new album, Usher made another major announcement on Sunday by revealing that his new LP, Coming Home, will be released on February 11, the same day as the Super Bowl halftime show.

The project will feature the previously released single “Good Good” with 21 Savage and Summer Walker, as well as “Boyfriend,” whose Keke Palmer-assisted video turned the pair’s Las Vegas residency drama into a viral moment last month.

“We’ve put a lot of thought and creativity into this new album to tell a story that is open to interpretation and that will connect with people in different ways,” Usher said in a press release.

“I know this has been a long time coming for my fans and what I’ll say is that all good things come to those who wait. I hope you enjoy it once you hear it.”

Check out the cover art below:

Usher’s halftime show will extend R&B and Hip Hop’s recent dominance at the Super Bowl following performances from Rihanna (2023), Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige (2022) and The Weeknd (2021).

While this will be his first time headlining the big game himself, Usher is no stranger to the Super Bowl stage having appeared as a special guest during the Black Eyed Peas’ performance in 2011.

The 44-year-old singer’s name has been in the running for a Super Bowl performance for some time now. Back in April, he spoke about the potential opportunity during an interview with Access Hollywood.

“I’d be a fool to say no,” Usher said. “Well, I mean, you know, things line up that we would all hope. You know, one day that moment will happen.”

His name was also brought up in a debate on social media in February about whether or not he has the catalog to hold down the Super Bowl stage by himself.