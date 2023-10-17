Usher has quite the fan in Tiffany Haddish, who caught one of his Las Vegas shows over the weekend and couldn’t contain her excitement.

In video captured from the show on Saturday (October 14), the actress (and budding rapper!) can be seen sticking her tongue out as far as it could go as she recorded Ursh’s shirtless performance.

You can view the hilarious clip below.

Ashanti happened to be at the same show and celebrated her birthday on stage alongside Usher, as their big days are just one day apart.

The “Yeah!” singer came into the world on October 14, while the “Rain on Me” singer was born on October 13. This year, Usher turned 45, while Ashanti turned 43.

In other news, Tiffany Haddish got back behind the mic earlier this year to remind fans of her rap skills. In June, Hollywood Unlocked hosted its 2023 Impact Awards and honored a broad range of figures in entertainment, from Halle and Chlöe Bailey to Babyface. Haddish was summoned to host the event, during which she surprised attendees with some new music.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows the Los Angeles native previewing two songs at the Beverly Hilton. Featured on these never-before-heard joints are Lil Jon and E-40. If her choice of collaborators didn’t already give it away, both tracks are certified bangers.

Haddish has never released a full-length album, but she has put out a string of singles. In the past few years, she’s worked with Snoop Dogg, Jada Pinkett Smith and Begetz, among others.

In August, Fivio Foreig revealed that he’d also collaborated with Tiffany Haddish.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I fuck with her,” he told TMZ, who asked him about his recent appearance in the music video for “Party Til Da Club Close.” “Her energy — her shit different, boy. And she’s funny as hell for real.”

He continued: “After the shoot, she had me with Dave Chappelle, and my other son — and they was like, mad funny. I ain’t gonna lie. This shit number one! This shit going to number one!”