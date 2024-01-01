IF you struggle to sleep when flying here are some top tips on how to get the best shut-eye while flying out of the country.

Getting on a plane isn’t for everyone, and knowing how to pass the time on a long-haul flight can be a challenge – especially for a family.

2 Making sure you use your pillow correctly is essential to get some well-needed rest Credit: Getty

But these handy tips and a bit of planning can ease the issue for anyone who is about to board a plane and wants to be able to get a decent rest, reports TIME.

Speaking to the outlet, sleep expert Lindsay Browning said a good first step is to use two pillows, one placed between your lower back and the seat and a second pillow for your neck.

She said: “You’re trying to keep your spine fairly neutral, but of course, it is slumped in the chair and you’ll find it curved.

“It can be painful or uncomfortable and this could wake you up, so you might find a pillow behind your back can be helpful.”

A second step for people travelling anywhere with a timezone change of over three hours is to live as if they’re already there.

Essentially, if you’re travelling to a country that is 3 hours ahead, you should eat three hours earlier the day before leaving to help your body acclimatise to your soon-to-be new setting.

Thirdly, limit noise and light as best you can, while no sleeping session will work as well as being in your bed, limiting distractions can help hugely.

So it’s worthwhile investing in some sleep masks, earplugs and avoiding the use of screens while flying.

Avoiding alcohol, wearing lots of layers and shopping around for a sleeping aid are all extra ways to limit distractions.

One of the most important things to remember, according to Lindsay, is that there is nothing wrong with a bad night’s sleep now and again.

She said: “I see clients who literally will avoid going on holiday because they’re scared of getting a bad night of sleep on the plane.

“Lots of people sometimes catastrophize and think it’s the end of the world, but the reality is it’s not the end of the world.

“We all have bad nights of sleep sometimes.”