Flexible spending accounts (FSAs) allow employees to make tax-free contributions for various medical or dental expenses. Distributions are free, provided they are used for qualified medical expenses. In most circumstances, you can use your FSA for non-cosmetic dental procedures in addition to using it for qualified health expenses.

Key Takeaways In 2023, the FSA contribution level maximum is $3,050, with a carryover amount of $610.

An FSA is a “use it or lose it” benefit. You lose the money in your account if you don’t spend it by a specific date.

Some employers may allow for a carry-over amount or offer a short-term extension.

Anything related to cosmetic dentistry is automatically not covered by an FSA.

If you have a dependent care FSA (another kind of FSA offered by employers), dental care reimbursement is not eligible.

FSA Included Dental Expenses

When it comes to using an FSA for dental expenses, reimbursement rules generally follow the deduction rules as spelled out in IRS Publication 502. The basic guideline is that anything that treats or prevents a dental disease is eligible for FSA coverage:

Teeth cleaning

Fillings and sealants

Crowns

Bonding

Dentures

Tooth extraction

Inlays and onlays

All diagnostic and preventative services

Treatments for gingivitis, temporomandibular joint syndrome and disorder, gum recession, and necessary oral surgery

FSAs can differ depending on your employer’s plan sponsor, so if you are unclear about whether or not a procedure is covered, it may help to contact HR or the sponsor and carefully go over your policy.

FSA Excluded Dental Expenses

Unfortunately, cosmetic procedures—such as teeth whitening, veneers, and cosmetic orthodontics—are not covered by FSAs. If you want to get your teeth bright and white, you’ll have to pay out of pocket, as cosmetic dentistry is not on the list. In fact, you can’t even buy toothpaste of any kind or dental floss using FSA funds, as they are not eligible expenses. Oral pain remedies, however, are typically covered by plans.

There is an apparent discrepancy with orthodontia. While the IRS says that some procedures treat disease and some are cosmetic, no specific rules define which ones qualify for coverage under an FSA. Your orthodontist should be able to help you determine what your plan may cover.

FSA Limitations

Flexible spending accounts are limited because you can only contribute a certain amount per year. In 2023, the limits are:

A $3,050 per employee contribution limit

If allowed, a $610 per year carry over per employee

A “use or lose” rule, where you have a two-month and 15-day grace period after the end of a plan year in which you can use leftover funds

Any funds left unused are sent back to the employer

If you have a general-purpose health FSA, you can use it for all of your qualified medical expenses. A limited-purpose health FSA can only be used to cover your preventative medical and dental expenses.

Can I Use My FSA for Oral Surgery? Oral surgeries that are necessary are generally included in FSAs, but it’s best to check with your policy provider to find out.

Can I Use My FSA for Braces? You can often use your FSA to supplement any part of your braces treatment that isn’t covered by dental insurance.

Does FSA Cover Dental and Vision? Office visits and preventative expenses can be paid for using your FSA. Again, check with your policy provider or employer to verify what you can and can’t do.

What Are the Different Types of FSA Accounts? There are three types of FSAs: a (general) health care FSA, a limited expense health care FSA, and a dependent care FSA.

The Bottom Line

The IRS provides general rules for FSAs, but each FSA provider interprets those rules differently. Talk to your employer and plan provider before you start any course of treatment. Your dental office should be willing to coordinate with your insurance provider to make sure the services you are receiving are covered under your FSA.