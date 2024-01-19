Australia have defeated the West Indies by 10 wickets in the first Test, securing victory before lunch on day three at Adelaide Oval. But not before opening batter Usman Khawaja suffered a sickening blow to the helmet that left him spitting blood.

Chasing just 26 for victory, the Australians reached 0-26 about 11 minutes before lunch to secure a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series and retain the Frank Worrell Trophy for a 13th consecutive time since 1994-95.

However there was late drama when, with the scores tied, Khawaja (nine) copped a frightful blow on the helmet from a Shamar Joseph short ball. The veteran opener was caught in two minds about evading or defending and flinched, turning his head at the moment of impact, and suffering a nasty blow to the jaw.

As the West Indies showed concern and a doctor ran on to the field, Khawaja felt his upper jaw and cheekbone area and bled from the mouth. He was forced to retire hurt, leaving Marnus Labuschagne (1no) to hit the winning run and leave Australia’s new opener Steve Smith unbeaten on 11.

Earlier, Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood completed a five-wicket haul as the tourists were bowled out for 120, a lead of just 25 runs. The West Indies made 188 in their first innings and Australia, with Travis Head making 119, replied with 283.

It Australia another series victory after their 3-0 sweep of Pakistan last month and an impressive 2023 that saw them retain the Ashes, win the World Test Championship over India and triumph in the ODI World Cup.

It’s another feather in the cap of Australian captain Pat Cummins, who became just the second skipper in 82 Adelaide Tests to win after sending the opposition in to bat.

Hazlewood followed his 4-41 in the first dig, which included his 250th Test wicket, by claiming 5-35 – the 11th time he has taken five or more wickets in a Test innings but tantalisingly short of what would have been his first 10-for of his 67-Test career.

The West Indies resumed at 6-73 and lost Joshua Da Silva in the fourth over. Da Silva (18) fell for an Australian trap. With two fielders on the boundary on the leg-side, he hooked a short Mitchell Starc (2-46) delivery to Hazlewood at fine leg.

Starc collected his second wicket soon after when Alzarri Joseph (16) wafted outside off-stump and edged to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Hazlewood secured his latest milestone in the following over, bowling Gudakesh Motie for three – the left-hander didn’t offer a shot and was clean bowled.

skip past newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers’ thoughts on the biggest stories and a review of the week’s action Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. after newsletter promotion

West Indies debutant Shamar Joseph, who made 36 batting at No 11 in the first innings and then took five Australian wickets, made 15 from 12 balls before advancing to a Nathan Lyon (2-4) delivery and being stumped.

Cameron Green (1-9) was the other successful bowler while Kirk McKenzie top-scored for the tourists with 26 – he also was their highest scorer in the first innings, making 50.

The second Test, a pink ball day-night clash, starts on 25 January in Brisbane.