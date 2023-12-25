The ICC said the stickers flouted its rules on messages that relate to politics, religion or race.

Cummins said Khawaja’s protest had the support of his team-mates.

“We really support Uzzy,” Cummins told reporters. “He’s standing up for what he believes and I think he’s done it really respectfully.

“As I said last week, ‘All lives are equal’. I don’t think that’s very offensive and I’d say the same about the dove.

“I don’t know the ins and outs of the application, but I think it is pretty vanilla, a dove.

“That’s Uzzy. I think he can really hold his head high with the way he’s gone about it.

“But obviously there’s rules in place and I believe the ICC have said they’re not going to approve that. They make up the rules and you’ve got to accept it.”