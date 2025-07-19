Josh Sargent left the Bundesliga to join Norwich City in 2021. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

United States men’s national team forward Josh Sargent is on the verge of joining Bundesliga side Wolfsburg for a deal worth in excess of €21 million ($24.4m), a source has told ESPN.

Sargent, 25, has excelled at Norwich City but is set for a return to Germany. He joined Norwich from Werder Bremen in 2021 and has since scored 46 goals in 124 league matches for the Championship side.

He was there in Norwich’s 2021-22 season in the Premier League and has spent the past three campaigns in England’s second tier, where he was top scorer for Norwich in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

– O’Hanlon: The USMNT’s to-do list before the 2026 World Cup

– O’Hanlon: Can USMNT player transfers boost USA’s 2026 World Cup hopes?

– Connelly: Ideal transfer fits for USMNT stars ahead of 2026 World Cup

Sargent has five goals in 28 appearances for the USMNT and will hope to play a prominent role at the 2026 World Cup.

Wolfsburg have already brought in Sheffield United defensive midfielder Vini Souza this summer while Norwich have seen Jonathan Rowe join Marseille and Borja Sainz head to Porto.