Marseille are in discussions with Juventus for the transfer of United States forward Timothy Weah, sources have told ESPN.

Weah, 25, is keen on the move and joining a club where his own father, George, also played towards the end of his career in 2000. Sources told ESPN that personal terms are expected to be agreed soon.

Juventus are asking between €15 million ($17.5m) and €20m ($23.4m) for the versatile star who has a contract until June 2028 in Italy.

Timothy Weah looks set for a return to France. Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Marseille, who consider the fee affordable, will make an offer soon, and there is optimism a deal can be struck.

Weah, who has 44 caps and seven goals for the USMNT, started his career at the academy of Marseille’s rivals Paris Saint-Germain, like his father. He made his professional debut in 2014 for PSG before moving to Lille.

He established himself at Lille (107 games, eight goals) before Juventus recruited him for €11m in the summer of 2023.

In his two seasons in Turin, Weah has made 78 appearances and scored seven goals.

Weah last month had been in discussions with Nottingham Forest, and sources at that time told ESPN that Forest and Juventus had agreed a deal of around €22m ($25.7m) for Weah and winger Samuel Mbangula. But Weah opted against the deal.

Sources have told ESPN that Juventus are keen to offload Weah and make space for new signings. At Juventus, Weah has not had the success of his fellow USMNT teammate Weston McKennie.