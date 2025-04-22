The USS Mount Whitney, the command ship of the US Sixth Fleet, concluded a two-day visit to Libya on Monday carrying a high-level American delegation [Getty]

A high-level US delegation concluded a two-day visit to Libya on Monday aboard the USS Mount Whitney, the command ship of the US Sixth Fleet, in a move widely seen as a significant escalation of Washington’s military and political interest in the country.

The delegation included Vice Admiral J.T. Anderson, Special Envoy to Libya Richard Norland, and the US Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires Jeremy Berndt.

The visit, which included stops in Tripoli and Benghazi, was hosted aboard the USS Mount Whitney, a Blue Ridge-class command and control ship that also participated in NATO operations against Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.

According to the US Embassy in Libya, the purpose of the visit was to strengthen regional security and support efforts to unify Libya.

Upon arrival in Tripoli, the embassy requested that the government of Abdulhamid Dbeibah and its naval forces organise a port tour for Deputy Commander of the Sixth Fleet Jeffrey Anderson. A closed-door meeting was also held aboard the ship with American military commanders and Libyan security and defence officials from Dbeibah’s government.

The American delegation met in Tripoli with Chief of General Staff Mohamed al-Haddad, Presidential Council member Abdullah al-Lafi, Acting Foreign Minister Taher al-Baour, Deputy Defence Minister Abdulsalam al-Zoubi, National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister, and Audit Bureau head Khaled Shakshak.

In Benghazi, the delegation held talks exclusively with military officials aligned with Khalifa Haftar, including Khairy al-Tamimi, Khaled Haftar, and Navy Chief of Staff Shuaib al-Saber.

The visit came just 48 hours before Libya’s scheduled participation in the US-led “African Lion 25” military exercises in Tunisia from 22 to 30 April, further emphasising the Pentagon’s growing coordination with regional forces.

According to US and Libyan officials, the meetings focused on enhancing military cooperation, unifying the divided Libyan armed forces, and reaffirming Washington’s commitment to working with leaders across the political, economic, and security sectors to achieve lasting peace and national unity.

The trip also coincided with ongoing economic talks between the rival governments in Tripoli and Benghazi, following an announcement by the Central Bank of Libya that both Prime Ministers had agreed to meet and implement urgent financial reforms, including a unified budget.

The backdrop of the visit raised questions about the strategic messaging Washington is sending to local, regional, and international actors.

A ‘notable event’

In an interview with Arabi21, Libyan MP and member of the Parliament’s Defence and National Security Committee, Rabia Bouras, described the visit as a “notable event” in the evolution of US–Libyan relations, reflecting a shift from previous tension to a phase of openness and cooperation.

“This visit signals a clear American desire to enhance regional security, support Libya’s unity, and deepen security cooperation, particularly in counterterrorism and human trafficking,” she said.

Bouras added that the timing, alongside the renewal of the EU’s Operation IRINI mandate until March 2027, illustrates a coordinated international effort to stabilise Libya and the broader Mediterranean.

However, she also acknowledged that the visit may stir internal controversy given Libya’s political fragmentation.

“Some parties may view this as a form of foreign interference or biased alignment,” she warned, pointing out that the visit also carries geopolitical implications amid escalating competition between Russia, Turkey, and China in North Africa. “It’s a clear message of American presence and influence in the region.”

In comments to The New Arab’s Arabic language edition, former Libyan army advisor Adel Abdelkafi emphasised that the American visit was a direct response to Russia’s increasing military presence in Libya.

He detailed Russia’s evolution from Wagner deployments in central and southern Libya to a more formal “Russian Legion” now occupying additional bases, including al-Sarah in the southeast, and their attempted naval expansion in Tobruk. “The US warship is a clear message to Moscow: Washington won’t cede Libya,” he said.

Abdelkafi also linked the visit to the February B-52 bomber flyover in Sirte, arguing that US military engagement is driven by two urgent priorities – compensating for its diminishing presence in Africa following setbacks in Niger, and countering Russian attempts to establish a military foothold on Libya’s Mediterranean coast, which could threaten NATO’s southern flank.

While US rhetoric promotes “Libyan military integration,” Abdelkafi believes the actual goal is to push both eastern and western factions to form a joint force focused on securing Libya’s southern borders and energy infrastructure, thereby undermining Russian ambitions.

International relations professor Ramadan al-Nafati pointed out the political nuance of the delegation’s composition: in Tripoli, US officials met with both civilian and military figures, while in Benghazi, they limited their discussions to military leaders, deliberately excluding eastern government officials.

This, he argued, sends a message that Washington recognises Tripoli as the legitimate political authority, but also sees military figures in the east as necessary players in any future unified framework.

“Washington is backing the internationally recognised political path, while quietly integrating eastern forces into a unified political and military project that aligns with American interests,” he said.

Nafati highlighted the contradictions in the role of Khalifa Haftar, who has welcomed both Russian and American officials. His son, Khaled Haftar, who hosted the US delegation, also held multiple public meetings with Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister Anna Tsivileva.

“This contradiction is deliberate,” Nafati said, “Haftar’s strategy is to leverage global rivalries and present himself as the indispensable strongman.”

He also tied the visit to growing US economic interest, especially in light of Libya’s worsening financial crisis.

“The Trump mindset is clear—no economic crisis goes unused,” he said. “It would not be surprising if we soon see a wave of American investment in Libya’s untapped energy sector, which still holds over 70% of its oil and gas reserves underground.”

Still, he warned that success would depend on how the US manages competing interests from Russia, Egypt, Italy, France, and Turkey.

“Russia continues to deepen its ties with Haftar, while Paris, Rome, and Cairo watch cautiously, and Ankara engages both Libyan factions. Navigating this tangled web of interests will be key to whether the US effort in Libya succeeds—or stalls.”