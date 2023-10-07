Two videos that appear to show a swarm of ‘UFOs’ circling the USS Omaha are still intriguing internet users years on.

The footage was filmed on board the military ship in July 2019 and shared on Twitter by filmmaker Jeremy Corbell in 2021.

Unidentified flying object (UFO), illustration. (Getty)

USS Omaha ‘swarmed by UFOs’

The first viral video shows a number of unidentified objects circling around a navy ship on a green and black radar.

At one point, you can clearly hear a man saying in disbelief: “They’re moving fast… They’re turning around.”

It was taken on the USS Omaha on July 15, 2019, just off the coast of San Diego and shows a “significant UFO event”.

“2019 US Navy warships were swarmed by UFOs; here’s the RADAR footage that shows that,” Corbell wrote.

“Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / this is corroborative electro-optic data demonstrating a significant UFO event series in a warning area off San Diego.”

Second video shows ‘UFO crash’

A month later, Corbell shared another video of the same July 2019 ‘UFO’ event which shows a strange object in the sky.

The black and white clip shows a black circle-shaped object that appears in the distance and crashes down into the water. You can hear people in the background shouting: “It splashed!”

“The US Navy photographed & filmed ‘spherical’ shaped UFOs & advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage,” Corbell wrote.

“Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / warning area off San Diego @ 11pm PST.”

However, he claimed there was “no wreckage found” and “no craft were recovered” following the incident.

The Pentagon confirmed that the footage is authentic at the time and said it was being investigated by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force (UAPTF).

Spokesperson Susan Gough told The Debrief: “I can confirm that the video was taken by Navy personnel, and that the UAPTF included it in their ongoing examinations.”

The navy ship departed from San Diego on May 7 2019, but what was really captured two months later still remains a mystery.