U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer held a productive virtual meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart in which they agreed on the importance of making swift progress on reciprocal trade, his office said in a statement Thursday.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer held a productive virtual meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart in which they agreed on the importance of making swift progress on reciprocal trade, his office said in a statement Thursday.
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co