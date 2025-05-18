United States defender Naomi Girma called winning the FA Cup at Wembley with Chelsea “the best thing you can ask for” after defeating Manchester United 3-0.

The 24-year-old joined The Blues in January, becoming the first $1 million signing and won the domestic treble in her first season.

“It’s amazing,” she said after the game “I think just playing here is great and to finish it off with the trophy, you know, the best thing you can ask for.”

Girma also joked that it was nice to have fans in the stadium cheering for her after being on the opposite side, playing at the iconic stadium against England with the United States.

“I know Chelsea has that winning culture, but I think to win a trophy at Wembley is amazing and to play here and have fans actually cheering for the team I’m on is really fun. We heard the fans all game long and it was an amazing atmosphere.”

Chelsea players celebrate during their FA Cup final win over Manchester United. Molly Darlington – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 in the League Cup final and won a sixth consecutive Women’s Super League (WSL) title with a record points total (60), with two games to spare and compelling an invincible run to complete the treble.

Girma reflected on her first six months in West London, praising the club for a smooth transition and the winning culture of the team.

“I think for me it was just about finding my feet, trying to get fit, trying to get healthy and in with the group and I think this last six months is a reflection of the whole season and how hard the team has worked to put themselves in this position. So I was grateful to come in and be a part of it.

“I think the culture’s really good, really welcoming. I think even from the beginning when I wasn’t playing, I still felt like I was being supported, making friends, getting to know people, and I think on the pitch, just everyone wants to win, everyone wants to play well.

“So, yeah, I think that part of it has been great, too.”