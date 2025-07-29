The United States women’s national team will play Portugal twice in October before making its first appearance at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, the first stadium built specifically for an NWSL team.

Former USWNT forward Alex Morgan and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who retired from international duty last year, will be honored prior to games on Oct. 23 in Chester, Pennsylvania, and on Oct. 26 in East Hartford, Connecticut, respectively.

U.S. Soccer’s scheduling of the third match of the international window at CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current, required approval from the USWNT Players Association.

The 11,500-seat stadium is smaller than 15,000 seats, which is otherwise required by the team’s collective bargaining agreement. U.S. Soccer has not yet announced the opponent for that game on Oct. 29. CPKC is the smallest venue selected for a domestic friendly since the team played in Cary, North Carolina, on October 2017.

“The investment that [Kansas City Current] Angie and Chris Long have made in their club and this venue is massively impressive, important for the future of the women’s game in the USA and deserves to be rewarded with a match like this,” USWNT head coach Emma Hayes said in a statement.

“I’m looking forward to my first visit to the stadium and to an amazing atmosphere for the players that the Kansas City fans always bring. CPKC Stadium is a smaller venue than we usually play in, but in this instance, it’s important to bring the national team there.”

Morgan will be honored for her nearly 15-year career prior to the Oct. 23 game against Portugal at Subaru Park in Chester, where she scored the first of her 123 international goals in October 2010.

Morgan retired from professional soccer last year ranked fifth in USWNT career goals. She was left off the 2024 Olympics team that won a gold medal. She helped the USWNT win the 2012 Olympics and the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, including winning the Silver Boot in 2019.

Naeher, a Connecticut native, will be honored for her international career prior to the Oct. 26 game at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Renschler Field in East Hartford.

Naeher started in goal for the USWNT’s run to a fifth Olympic gold medal before retiring from international duty last fall. She ranks third in USWNT history in goalkeeper appearances, wins and shutouts, behind Hope Solo and Briana Scurry in all three categories.

The USWNT will honor both Alyssa Naeher and Alex Morgan during October friendlies. Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Naeher still plays professionally for Chicago Stars FC, although she has not played since late May due to an “upper extremity” injury.

Prior to the Oct. 26 game in East Hartford, the U.S. Men’s Deaf National Team will play against an opponent to be determined. Last year, the U.S. Women’s Deaf National Team played prior to the U.S. senior team.

Portugal exited this summer’s European Championship in the group stage.

The USWNT and Portugal last met in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup.

The game ended in a scoreless draw, with Portugal hitting the post in stoppage time when a victory would have sent them through to the knockout rounds at the expense of the Americans.

It was Portugal’s first point against the USWNT, who had won the previous 10 meetings by a combined 39-0.

“Portugal is a growing team that will be highly motivated for these matches, but as always, these three games are more opportunities to work on us,” Hayes said. “I’m very impressed with the progress we’ve made since the Olympics and I want to give a lot of credit to the players for embracing our culture and ideas, but our staff and the players know we still have much work to do before World Cup qualifying next year.”

The USWNT is expected to play two more games to round out 2025 in the international window that begins on Nov. 24.