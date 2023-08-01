





There’s a chance the U.S. women’s national team makes history at the 2023 Women’s World Cup against Portugal on Tuesday—and not the kind it was hoping for when the tournament started.

Coming in as the heavy favorites and two-time defending champs, the USWNT has been aiming to be the first squad to win three straight World Cup titles (men’s or women’s). And while that’s still possible, the Americans’ first order of business is to avoid missing the knockout stages for the first time in Women’s World Cup history.

The U.S. needs a win or draw in order to qualify for the round of 16. If the Portuguese win, they will move on and the U.S. would need Vietnam to beat the Netherlands by a large-enough margin to advance. (The Americans and the Dutch are tied in points but the U.S. currently has the tie-breaker in goal differential.)

After starting off group play with a 3–0 win over Vietnam, the U.S. had a hard test in a 1–1 draw with the Netherlands last week, making their outlook less clearer than it usually is at this point in the World Cup.

While the U.S. and Portugal face off at 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the Netherlands and Vietnam will also be playing, making for an exciting final day for Group E. Be sure to follow along here throughout the games for updates.



