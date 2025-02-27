Utah is on the verge of becoming the first U.S. state to ban the addition of fluoride to public drinking water, following the passage of a bill by the state Senate on Friday.

If signed by Governor Spencer Cox, the law will take effect on May 7, ending a long-standing public health practice credited with reducing tooth decay.

The move aligns with the position of newly-appointed Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has called fluoride an “industrial waste,” linking the additive to IQ loss and neurological harm in children. In November, Kennedy vowed that the administration would push for fluoride’s removal nationwide.

Health experts have criticized Kennedy’s attacks on fluorides, clarifying that according to research, concerns over IQ reduction are tied to exposure levels much higher than those used in U.S. water systems.

“There is still no evidence that community water fluoridation, with the fluoride levels used in the United States, is associated with any adverse health effects,” Dr. Scott Tomar, a public health dentist and oral epidemiologist in Chicago, told the New York Times.

The introduction of fluoride to public drinking water is widely considered a safe and cost-effective tool in preventing cavities. Studies have shown children without access to fluoridated water experience significantly higher rates of tooth decay, with low-income families, whose access to dental care is limited, bearing the brunt of adverse consequences.

Currently, Utah residents vote locally whether to fluoridate their water, or not. If Gov. Cox signs the ban, the possibility of fluoridating the public water supply will be removed. The bill includes a provision that would enable pharmacists to prescribe fluoride supplements to individuals who want them.

Gov. Cox has not indicated his position on the bill.

Originally published by Latin Times.