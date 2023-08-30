For months, Democrats have been engaged in an effort to delegitimize the U.S. Supreme Court.

They have taken special aim at conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, using a smear campaign intended to attack his integrity.

Now over 100 former clerks have come to Thomas’ defense, co-signing a letter in response to the claims.

FOX News reports:

Over 100 former clerks of Justice Thomas sign open letter defending his integrity, independence Over 100 former clerks of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote an open letter defending him after recent news articles accused him of bending court ethics, saying that his “integrity is unimpeachable” and “his independence is unshakable.” “As his law clerks, we offer this response. Different paths led us to our year with Justice Thomas, and we have followed different paths since. But along the way, we all saw with our own eyes the same thing: His integrity is unimpeachable,” the letter reads. “And his independence is unshakable, deeply rooted seven decades ago as that young child who walked through the door of his grandparents’ house for a life forever changed,” they wrote. The 112 signatories on the letter include current solicitors general, general counsels, partners at litigation firms and law professors. Three circuit court judges also signed the letter: David Stras on the 8th Circuit, Jim Ho of the 5th Circuit, and Allison Rushing, 4th Circuit. The lawyers described Justice Thomas’ upbringing, having “descended from West African slaves and born to a young mother, not more than 20, in segregated Georgia.”

The left’s attacks on Thomas are shameful, and everyone knows why they’re doing it.

This man has not violated any ethics. Democrats are trying to destroy him so they can replace him with one of their own. It’s as simple as that. “The picture they paint of the Court and the man for whom we worked bears no resemblance to reality.”https://t.co/1BOpQl4xrz — MAGA PATRIOT TGM (TERI) (@udreams30) August 30, 2023

Clarence Thomas is only guilty of being a black conservative. Over 100 former clerks of Justice Thomas sign letter defending his integrity, independencehttps://t.co/1BsWWrttHa — Itsallright (@Itsallright68) August 29, 2023

The fact that there is now a conservative majority on the Supreme Court is driving Democrats absolutely bonkers.

Expect their ridiculous attacks to continue.