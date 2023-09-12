Aaron Rodgers suffered an ankle injury 5 minutes into his debut with the New York Jets on Monday night.
Rodgers was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets in April 2023.
In a display of patriotism on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Rodgers took the field holding a giant American flag.
Aaron Rodgers takes the field holding the American flag
According to sports reporters, Aaron Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd.
Shortly after he took the hit, Rodgers was carted off the field.
The play Aaron Rodgers suffered his injury:
Yahoo Sports reported:
Less than five minutes into Aaron Rodgers’ first game with the New York Jets on Monday, before he even threw for a completion, he left the game with an injury. The cart had to come get him from the medical tent and take him back to the locker room.
The Jets just can’t have nice things.
In the first quarter of his much-anticipated debut with the Jets, Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd. It didn’t look like a bad hit or an obvious injury. But Rodgers looked at the sideline and then took a seat on the MetLife Stadium turf, signaling he was injured. He was helped off by the training staff and went to the medical tent. The Jets said Rodgers had an ankle injury and his return was questionable. During the second quarter, Rodgers was ruled out and the Jets added that X-rays were negative.
Rodgers had officially thrown just one pass, which was an incompletion that he threw away when he was under pressure. He played four snaps before leaving the game.