Far left actress Barbra Streisand has been accused of using $200,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, intended to help small businesses, to pay the groundskeeper at her swanky $20 million mansion.

According to a New York Post investigation Streisand, with an estimated net worth of $430 million, received PPP loans through the star’s Barwood Films Ltd. in 2020 and 2021. The loans were ultimately written off by the federal government.

From the Post:

Among the workers paid through Barwood Films in 2020 and 2021 was a groundskeeper responsible for the gardens at her $20 million Malibu clifftop home — where the business is registered — and an “executive support” employee. Her spokesman claimed Streisand’s gardener had not been paid with taxpayer funds. The Post has confirmed that the groundskeeper was employed by Barwood Films when it took public money to make payroll.

Ironically, six days after Barwood Films Ltd. was approved for $103,662 for six workers, Streisand rage-tweeted President Donald Trump for his handling of the COVID crisis, saying the money he had spent on a border wall should be spent on “testing, ventilators, and personal protective equipment for our health care professionals.”

Trump is obsessed with wasting money on his wall. Maybe all that money should have been spent on testing, ventilators and personal protective equipment for our health care professionals. The virus doesn’t care about the wall that he falsely said Mexico was paying for. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 12, 2020

Streisand has vowed to leave the U.S. if Donald Trump returns to the White House in 2024, a promise she also made in 2016, and yet she still lives a life of luxury, availing herself of taxpayers’ dollars.

She recently told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “I will move. I can’t live in this country if he becomes president,” said Streisand.

Streisand also fetishizes violence against President Trump.