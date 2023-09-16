In a landmark decision, Texas Senators acquitted Attorney General Ken Paxton on all 16 articles of impeachment brought against him. The acquittal comes after a contentious period of political infighting within the Republican Party, involving a “sham impeachment” orchestrated by a faction of Texas RINOs, including allies of the Bush and Rove families.

In a tweet, DC Draino, a prominent conservative commentator, celebrated the acquittal, stating, “Texas AG Ken Paxton has been FULLY ACQUITTED on all 16 impeachment charges. He is now restored as Attorney General & will fight to stop Biden’s open border agenda. The Bush cartel suffered a major defeat today. We the People are victorious & Texas is officially MAGA country.”

DC Draino also called out two Republican Senators, Robert Nichols of District 3 and Kelly Hancock of District 9, who voted for Paxton’s impeachment, urging voters to “PRIMARY THEM.”

TEXANS: These 2 RINO backstabbers voted to impeach AG Ken Paxton Robert Nichols – district 3 Kelly Hancock – district 9 PRIMARY THEM pic.twitter.com/haQzAQiB0w — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 16, 2023

In a heartfelt statement, Attorney General Ken Paxton thanked his supporters, legal team, and family. Paxton announced that he would further discuss the matter on Tucker Carlson’s show next week.

Read the statement below:

Today, the truth prevailed. The truth could not be buried by mudslinging politicians or their powerful benefactors. I’ve said many times: Seek the truth! And that is what was accomplished. I thank the 4.2 million Texans who voted for me last year. I will always be grateful for your support, and I will continue to honor your vote by defending the rule of law and our constitutional rights. I’m also grateful for the state senators who followed the law and refused to overturn an election. I also thank my legal team for exposing the absurdity of these false allegations. Most importantly, I want to thank my amazing wife Angela, who I love dearly. She is a brave woman of deep faith, unquestionable integrity, and the light of our entire family. The sham impeachment coordinated by the Biden Administration with liberal House Speaker Dade Phelan and his kangaroo court has cost taxpayers millions of dollars, disrupted the work of the Office of Attorney General and left a dark and permanent stain on the Texas House. The weaponization of the impeachment process to settle political differences is not only wrong, it is immoral and corrupt. Now that this shameful process is over, my work to defend our constitutional rights will resume. Thank you to everyone who has stood with us during this time. Finally, I can promise the Biden Administration the following: buckle up because your lawless policies will not go unchallenged. We will not allow you to shred the constitution and infringe on the rights of Texans. You will be held accountable. I will next address the nation and Texas on Tucker Carlson next week. Now it is back to work!

My statement on today’s Senate acquittal vote: pic.twitter.com/XZrbfEB5ny — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 16, 2023

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also released a statement after being quiet about the attack against Paxton, saying, “The jury has spoken. Attorney General Paxton received a fair trial as required by the Texas Constitution. Attorney General Paxton has done an outstanding job representing Texas, especially pushing back against the Biden Administration. I look forward to continuing to work with him to secure the border and protect Texas from federal overreach.”