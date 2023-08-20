They really, really hate this country.

On day one – The Biden regime opened the US southern border on day one of the administration. They also ended all construction of the Trump border wall on the US Southern Border.

For years the excess parts and segments of border wall lay in the desert collecting dust.

During that same time period over 7 million illegal aliens have walked across our open US southern border.

As The Gateway Pundit reported in June – The total number of ILLEGAL aliens who entered the US under Joe Biden and Mayorkas’s watch is over 7 million individuals.

On Saturday the Daily Caller reported that the Biden regime was selling off Trump border wall materials. The left hates walls – unless they are protecting their own property.

As previously reported, the Biden administration has literally given permission for illegal border crossings by ignoring a makeshift bridge.

Last month Ben Bergquam, host of Law and Border on Real America’s Voice was at the southern border in Yuma, Arizona to report on the invasion by illegals and drugs supplied by the cartel.

On Sunday Maria Bartiromo announced that the Biden regime sold the Trump border wall parts worth $300 million for $2 million.

It will be interesting to find out what lucky Democrat-connected group won that government deal!

This is pure corruption that will be ignored by the mainstream lapdogs.

Via FOX and Friends Weekend.