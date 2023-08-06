Democrats keep claiming that the economy is doing great under Biden, but if that’s true, why is the far left ‘Justice Democrats’ group laying off half of its staff?

This is the group responsible for bringing us wonderful members of Congress like AOC, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

Their cash crunch isn’t a mystery. People don’t usually make political donations when they’re worried about basic things like food.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

‘We’re Not in a Great Place’: Democrat Group Behind the ‘Squad’ Lays Off Half Its Staff A prominent left-wing organization laid off half its staff last month, a further sign that Democratic groups are struggling to stay afloat. Justice Democrats, a progressive group founded in 2017 following the failed presidential run of socialist Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, in mid-July let go 9 of its 20 staffers, Politico reported. The group works to help elect far-left candidates and is largely credited with helping create the “Squad” of House lawmakers that includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.). “It’s no secret that Democratic and progressive organizations like us are in a difficult fundraising environment right now,” Alexandra Rojas, Justice Democrats’ executive director, told Politico last month. “We had to make tough decisions to remain one of the most impactful progressive organizations in the country for years to come.” Progressives are worried about the state of the movement in light of fundraising and growth struggles. “We have huge champions like Bernie Sanders, AOC, Ilhan Omar, who are able to be successful political fundraisers,” a progressive House aide told the Huffington Post. “But movement-wise, we’re not in a great place right now.”

The Justice Democrats are not the only ones on the left feeling this economic pain.

Politico reports:

‘Whistling past the graveyard’: Dem fear grows over massive grassroots fundraising hit One of the best online fundraising days for Democrats this year was the day of Joe Biden’s campaign launch — but even that day’s haul was meager compared to his campaign kickoff four years ago. That’s among the findings of an analysis of fundraising for the first half of the year through ActBlue, the party’s primary donation processor. Small-dollar giving at the federal level totaled $312 million in the first half of 2023 — a drop-off of more than $30 million compared to this point in the 2020 cycle. The platform also had 32 percent fewer donors in the second quarter this year compared to four years prior, although its total fundraising increased slightly due to several factors, including more recurring donors and greater giving to non-federal groups.

Democrats are becoming victims of Biden’s economic policies.

What a shame.