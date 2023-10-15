Attorney General Jeff Landry has been elected as the Governor of Louisiana. With Governor John Bel Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the South, limited to two terms, Republicans have successfully seized the opportunity to reclaim the governor’s mansion.

Louisiana’s open primary system is unique in American politics. Unlike most states, where primaries are held to determine the candidate for each party, Louisiana allows all candidates to run in a single primary election. If a candidate secures a majority of the vote, they win outright, avoiding a runoff. Landry did just that, capturing an impressive 51.6% of the vote.

Following his win, Landry took to social media, stating, “Thankful beyond belief. I’m ready to get to work for Louisiana!” His words resonate with the conservative base that has long yearned for a leader committed to implementing policies that reflect their values and aspirations.

Thankful beyond belief. I’m ready to get to work for Louisiana! — Jeff Landry (@JeffLandry) October 15, 2023

Jeff Landry also delivered an acceptance speech after winning the Louisiana Governor’s race, expressing his love for the state and his commitment to fixing it. He highlights the importance of faith, family, and country, and emphasizes the unity and expectations of the people.

“Tonight’s election says that our state is united,” Landry said during his victory speech Saturday night.

“It’s a message that everyone should hear loud and clear that we, the people of this state, are going to expect more out of our government from here on out. And you know, I’m not joking when I say we,” he added.

Donald Trump also released a statement on Truth Social to celebrate the win, stating, “A very BIG VOTE in the GREAT STATE OF LOUISIANA for A.G. Jeff Landry, who will now become the Governor. Despite many people running, Jeff was easily able to get a majority, meaning that there will be NO RUNOFF. This is an amazing victory for a man who will be a truly GREAT GOVERNOR. Congratulations to all!”

Earlier Saturday, Landry wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account, I would be humbled to have your vote today. Together, we can finally give Louisiana a government as good as its people.

On the same day, Donald Trump Jr. also wrote, “Calling all MAGA patriots in Louisiana – Get out and vote today for Jeff Landry for Governor- He’s the only pro-Trump America First conservative in the race. My father and I both endorsed him because we know that he will fight like hell for Louisiana!!!”

Calling all MAGA patriots in Louisiana – Get out and vote today for @JeffLandry for Governor- He’s the only pro-Trump America First conservative in the race. My father and I both endorsed him because we know that he will fight like hell for Louisiana!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 14, 2023

The Gateway Pundit previously reported in May that Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry along with former Missouri Attorney General, now Senator Eric Schmitt, filed a lawsuit (Missouri v. Biden) against the Biden Administration, including Biden himself, Anthony Fauci, the Department of Homeland Security, and nearly a dozen federal agencies and Secretaries, with yours truly, Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit as one of the plaintiffs.

Last month, the US SUPREME COURT ACCEPTED THE CASE.

A leaked DOJ Motion to Stay indicates that the DOJ is going to try and reverse the portion of the injunction left in place by the 5th Circuit. That is, the DOJ is going to try and stop the order (injunction) stopping the White House, CDC, FBI, and Surgeon General from censoring speech and overturning the 5th Circuit.

However, this also gives Gateway Pundit, Missouri, Louisiana, and the other plaintiffs in the case the opportunity to argue the whole 5th Circuit order – to ask the Supreme Court to issue an injunction against ALL OF THE GOVERNMENT DEFENDANTS TO IMMEDIATELY STOP COLLUDING WITH BIG TECH TO CENSOR SPEECH.

This story has been updated with additional information.