By Joe Hoft

GBI Strategies LLC, the firm connected to the police report that was covered up in Michigan since before the 2020 Election, has multi-millions flowing through its books and yet it’s reported headquarters is a house.

On Tuesday, Patty McMurray and Ben Wetmore at The Gateway Pundit, put a piece together regarding a police report that GOP leaders in the state – Phil O’Halloran and Lori Skibo – recently obtained.

On October 8, 2020 a person dropped off between 8,000-10,000 completed voter registration applications in Muskegon, Michigan. City Clerk Ann Meisch obviously noticed.

Per a review of the voter applications, it was uncovered that:

numerous forms appeared to have been completed by the same writer

addresses on multiple forms were invalid or non-existent

phone numbers were erroneous

signatures didn’t match

On October 16 the Muskegon Police Department was contacted and asked to investigate.

On October 20 the same person brought in another 2,500 forms.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office got involved on October 21. Two members of AG Dana Nessel’s Criminal Investigation Division were assigned to the operation, yet curiously, she failed to mention the investigation to the public at any time since.

Michigan State Police got involved and an investigator assigned to the case spoke with the female suspect who explained that she was being paid $1150/week “to find un-registered voters and provide them with a form so they can get registered to vote or obtain their absentee ballot.”

After documenting these crimes and investigating for weeks, the Michigan police turned their investigation over to the FBI which promptly buried the findings.

In the report the police named ‘GBI Strategies‘ as the organization running the scheme. GBI Strategies LLC is:

connected to the Biden campaign and various Democrat campaign committees.

has been in operation since 2014.

was paid $1,571,386 by the Doug Jones for Senate campaign back in 2018.

This group had branches across the nation.

‘GBI Strategies‘ was engaged in what the report suggests is widespread, systemic, voter fraud in multiple locations around the state.

The police found at one location (Southfield) in Michigan –

partially completed voter registration forms

“pelican cases in the room with semi-automatic rifles joined with suppressors and optics and customized pistols.”

A case with “4 rifles and 4 pistols.”

“Dozens of new phones” and “Hundreds of pre-paid payment cards.”

Michigan State Senator Ruth Johnson, who is a former Secretary of State, told the Gateway Pundit:

“My estimate is over 800,000 ballot applications were sent to non-qualified voters in Michigan, including many individuals who moved or died, and even some individuals who were underage or non-citizens. Many were sent to people who had moved out of state.”

On Wednesday, The Gateway Pundit followed up the report with information on the head of GBI Strategies.

GBI Strategies LLC is a left-wing campaign consulting company run by Gary Bell with a mailing address in Alexandria, Virginia. A quick online search also shows that GBI Strategies, LLC is located in Tennessee. Gary Bell has a limited presence online. He keeps a low profile despite his impressive resume.

According to Compmo Group Gary Bell manages over 70 “organizing operations” in 20 states and lends logistical and consulting support to another 7 states.” Bell also has links to a wide variety of far-left political groups, including the DSCC, DNC, Black PAC, IBEW and SEIU to name a few.

A query done by The Gateway Pundit confirms that FEC filings show far-left Black PAC organizations paid GBI Strategies $11,254,919 in 2020.

More anomalies of GBI Strategies LLC.

Per a review of Job Searcher we know that there are currently multiple openings at GBI Strategies at multiple locations around the US.

One individual who worked for GBI Strategies LLC in Flint, Michigan, during the 2020 Election per his LinkedIn profile is Edwin Pierre. He apparently still works as a Regional Manager at GBI Strategies.

According to one business site, GBI Strategies LLC is reportedly currently located at 8241 Floral Spring Dr, Cordova, Tennessee (outside Memphis). Gary Bell Cossett is reported as the owner.

A query of the Cordova, Tennessee location shows a house with two white vans parked in the front. (Note that it was white vans that were identified on Election night in Detroit containing boxes of ballots that were unloaded under the election center long after the polls had closed. These do not look like the same white vans but why two white vans at this location?)

GBI Logistics LLC is also located at 8241 Floral Spring Dr, Cordova, Tennessee. This company reports one truck in operation. This company address shows the Cordova, Tennessee location with a mailing address of 5809 Fifer Dr, Alexandria, VA 22303-1916.

5809 Fifer Dr. is a duplex (2 units, any combination) property built in 1950. The building is 896 square feet – it’s tiny. Gary Bell is associated with this address along with 40 individuals.

The duplex address is the same address that GBI Strategies used when expenditures were reported by Black PAC to GBI Strategies LLC.

GBI Strategies LLC either is located at a home outside of Memphis with two white vans pictured in front or it’s a tiny duplex in Virginia.

The more we know about GBI Strategies LLC, the more questions there are.