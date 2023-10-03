Matt Gaetz’s Motion to Vacate The Chair against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy PASSED failed after a vote on the House Floor Tuesday.

McCarthy shortest serving speaker since 1876 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 3, 2023

During yesterday’s House proceedings, Congressman Matt Gaetz officially filed his highly-anticipated Motion to Vacate the Chair against Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the vote on this Motion to Vacate was brought to the floor today by House Leadership. Members then took fifteen minutes to vote on a motion to Table Gaetz’s Motion to Vacate, which McCarthy and his backers lost by a vote of 208-218. The House then debated the Motion for one hour and proceeded to vote alphabetically by roll call.

BREAKING: FINAL VOTE UNDERWAY NOW – Congress is Voting on Motion to Vacate the Chair Against Speaker Kevin McCarthy After Motion to Table Vote FAILS!

One member of the House motioned to table the vote on Gaetz’s Motion to Vacate, and eleven House Republicans voted NAY, paving the way for plausible success on Gaetz’s resolution.

Here are the eleven Republicans who voted nay to tabling the Motion.

These are the 11 Republicans who voted to move forward the process to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the house: “Good, Gaetz, Crane, Mace, Rosendale, Davidson, Spartz, Burchett, Biggs, Buck, and Corey Mills.” pic.twitter.com/Foq7PAW4dk — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 3, 2023

As The Gateway Pundit reported late this morning, McCarthy expressed concern over his ousters, saying, “If five Republicans go with Democrats, then I’m out.”

After time was reserved for debate on the topic, Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) took the lead, arguing for the removal of Speaker McCarthy. Several Representatives from each side of the issue participated in the one-hour debate.

Rep. Tom Cole kicked off the debate, claiming he was part of the vast majority of Republicans who support McCarthy and that the MAGA wing party was trying to “plunge us into chaos.” They’re so out of touch with the Republican voters. Gaetz responded, saying, “Chaos is Speaker McCarthy. Chaos is somebody who we cannot trust with our word.”

Jim Jordan Chimed in, saying, “McCarthy has been rock solid on all three…” “We have done the oversight that we were supposed to do…” Jordan said, crediting McCarthy for doing what he simply should as a Republican.

Biggs also joined the conversation, commenting on the wide-open border where drugs, criminals, human smugglers, and terrorists come through and speaking about a Cochise County, Arizona deputy who was critically injured in the line of duty two nights ago because of the open border enabled by McCarthy and the”suboptimal” spending path that remains unchanged. Biggs further slammed McCarthy for breaking his promise and failing to “restore fiscal sanity.” Biggs concluded his remarks telling his colleagues, “Bet on the reality… I cannot support the Speaker anymore.”

Here are at least six of the brave Republicans who voted for the Motion.

6 Republicans have already voted to remove McCarthy as House Speaker. McCarthy said if 5 voted with Democrats, he would be removed from the speakership: Biggs

Buck

Burchett

Crane

Gaetz

Good Voting continues… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 3, 2023

