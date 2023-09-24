After his underwhelming visit to the United Nations and Washington, Ukrainian President Zelensky flew to Canada was a much friendlier welcome awaited him.

He gave a well received address in Parliament, and if we were to tell this story from the point of view of the MSM it would go like that:

Associated Press reported:

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Canada on Friday to stay with his country to victory as he went to the Canadian Parliament seeking to bolster support from Western allies for Ukraine’s war against the Russian invasion.”

Zelensky flew into Canada’s capital late on Thursday after meetings with President Joe Biden and lawmakers in Washington. He spoke at the United Nations’ annual meeting on Wednesday.

‘Moscow must lose once and for all. And it will lose’, Zelensky said during his address in Parliament.”

Zelensky said Canada has always been on the ‘bright side of history’, and ‘was interrupted seven times by standing ovations’ etc etc.

However, what’s NOT in the report, and what was edited afterwards is what interests us.

Forward reported:

“The Canadian Parliament gave a standing ovation on Friday to a 98-year-old immigrant from Ukraine who fought in a Third Reich military formation accused of war crimes.”

Watch: Canadian Parliament give standing ovation to former Nazi SS fighter.

Yaroslav Hunka was the man honored during the session.

“The Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota — who had compared Zelensky to Winston Churchill — recognized a ‘veteran from the Second World War who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians and continues to support the troops today even at his age of 98’.”

The (since deleted) AP caption described Hunka as having “fought with the First Ukrainian Division in World War II before later immigrating to Canada.” The First Ukrainian Division is another name for the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, the military wing of the Nazi Party; the unit was also called SS Galichina.

“Formed in 1943, SS Galichina was composed of recruits from the Galicia region in western Ukraine. The unit was armed and trained by the Nazis and commanded by German officers. In 1944, the division was visited by SS head Heinrich Himmler, who spoke of the soldiers’ willingness to slaughter Poles.”

Three months earlier, SS Galichina subunits perpetrated what is known as the Huta Pieniacka massacre, burning 500 to 1,000 Polish villagers alive.

During the Nuremberg Trials, the International Military Tribunal declared the Waffen-SS to be a criminal organization responsible for mass atrocities including the ‘persecution and extermination of the Jews, brutalities and killings in concentration camps, excesses in the administration of occupied territories, the administration of the slave labor program, and the mistreatment and murder of prisoners’.”

Canada has two monuments to the SS unit, one outside Toronto, the other in Edmonton. Canadian Jewish organizations have long called for their removal.

Watch: the reaction of Canadians to Zelensky as he leaves Parliament.