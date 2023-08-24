At this point in time, no one is surprised when another wave of bad headlines about Prince Andrew hit the newsstands and the web.

So, when it arises that ‘King Charles is concerned that more information will come to light connecting Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein’, we think it’s just another day in fair old United Kingdom.

However, come to think of it, in light of the fact that no new disclosure has come to light recently – although there is an ongoing TV series on Andrew’s scandal – one is left wondering WHY the spin doctors from Buckingham palace would be volunteering this information to the press?

It is because this new revelations have erased any talk about the Met Police’s decision not to further investigate or prosecute anyone in the King’s foundation over the recent ‘cash-for-honors’ scandal?

It does look as if Charles III is using his brother’s frayed reputation as a ‘shining object’ to distract from his own shortcomings.

Radar Online reported:

“In a sudden development to come more than one year after the Duke of York settled with sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre for more than $15 million, royal sources revealed that Andrew is more of a ‘long-term problem’ for the new monarch than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”

A ‘royal source’ is out in these reports, sharing that King Charles expects more disturbing revelations to come out connecting Andrew to Epstein.

“Andrew is more of a long-term problem than Harry and Meghan. […] It feels like more stuff is going to come out on Epstein and there are still unexploded bombs there.”

This comes as the king’s efforts to remove Andrew from the 30-room Royal Lodge where he resides have been shelved after the Duke of York threatened to pen a bombshell tell-all book about the royal family.

This new ‘revelations’ about the Royal family’s dynamics are designed to show the King in a favorable light, ‘rising above the drama’ involving Prince Andrew and Epstein, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan.

“’He has done the right thing to rise above it and carry on with the work of the monarchy, which provides a welcome and stark contrast to what happens on the west coast of America [where Harry and Megan live]’, the royal source said. ‘It’s all very sad, but it also mirrors what happens in a lot of families, so it humanizes him’, the insider continued. ‘What’s clear is the side the public has come down on, and that’s reassuring to him’.”

Andrew still counts with the support of his ex-wife and mother of his two daughters.

News1 reported:

“Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson suggested last month that he is grief-stricken and ‘lonely’ following the deaths of his parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Reflecting on a discussion she had with Andrew about grief on her Tea Talks podcast, Sarah said: ‘It was very moving actually and at one stage we both, Andrew and I, just sat quietly under some really beautiful trees and sort of I asked him if he was alright without his mum and dad. He said… ‘It’s lonely, you know’’.

‘He thinks about it a lot … it’s sort of like, people process grief in their own way, and it’s not just him… he’s human like everybody else’.”

The compassion is somewhat marred by the fact that the exchange happens on a public podcast and is immediately leaked to the press, but that’s the way they roll.

Andrew meanwhile tries to keep a low profile as the royal clan is descending on Scottish property of Balmoral for a summer vacation.

Sky News reported:

“Several royal experts claimed to Fox News Digital that the disgraced Duke of York accepted an invitation from his brother, King Charles III, to stay at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Royal expert Pelham Turner: “It will be interesting to see how many olive branches grow on royal trees. … It has been said that the kilted and booted King Charles does not wish his sgian-dubh [Scottish knife] to be placed in the backs of his family, but [instead prefers] a gentle stroll through the heather to harmoniously solve issues. The jury awaits.”

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich: “I don’t think the king has much patience for Andrew,” she claimed. ‘They have never been necessarily close. Had Andrew’s behavior not been so destructive towards the royal brand… his Majesty might even enjoy watching his gregarious younger brother be publicly humbled’.”

Meanwhile, the lionizing of the new King is ongoing on a press that seems oblivious to the recent allegations of corruption in his charity.

The Daily Beast reported:

“A close friend told the paper of Charles: ‘He seems very content and happy, having mourned the loss of his mother, he is settled. His destiny has arrived and he has embraced it’.

Charles has decided to be a ‘steady-as-she-goes’ monarch, and not a radical as some expected, given his active involvement in the world of politics predating his ascending to the throne.

‘He seems really happy and comfortable in his own skin, which hasn’t always been the case’, a friend told the Sunday Times. ‘There was understandable caution in terms of how the public would receive him. Would he enjoy the role; would it hinder him in what he wants to do? Even though there were times in his life when he’s wanted more media attention, he had no idea how he’d cope when he had the full blast of it—but the more he sees of the public and the more he sees the public turning out to cheer him and the queen, he sees there is a will for him to succeed. They are always cheered to be cheered, particularly with the reputational challenges they’ve had over the years’.”

