Now that so many businesses are fleeing crime-ridden Chicago, including grocery stores, the city’s new Mayor Brandon Johnson wants to open grocery stores that would be owned by the city.

What could possibly go wrong?

Does Johnson think that city owned stores won’t get robbed like privately owned supermarkets?

Breitbart News reports:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Wants to Open City-Owned Grocery Stores Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) is looking into opening taxpayer-funded, city-owned grocery stores in areas in which businesses have pulled out due to rampant crime. Johnson announced a partnership with the Economic Security Project to look into the possibility of opening city-owned grocery stores. The first step in the partnership will be to perform a feasibility study, but the city did not provide a timeline, the Chicago Tribune reported. Johnson claimed his administration is “committed to advancing innovative, whole-of-government approaches to address these inequities.” The mayor said in a statement: All Chicagoans deserve to live near convenient, affordable, healthy grocery options. We know access to grocery stores is already a challenge for many residents, especially on the South and West sides. A better, stronger, safer future is one where our youth and our communities have access to the tools and resources they need to thrive. My administration is committed to advancing innovative, whole-of-government approaches to address these inequities.

Sounds kind of socialist, doesn’t it?

When government controls the means of supply and distribution and sets prices…where have I heard that?https://t.co/uIEqYeYdb0 — Scott C “In Deo Fidemus Omnes Alios Vigilamus” (@ScottC20012) September 14, 2023

This has bad idea written all over it.

Let’s see… major, successful retailers and grocery store operators have pulled out of certain zip codes due to chronic crime, but the city of Chicago is going to install and manage tax-payer-subsidized stores. What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/uqb7AFlRtb — Ragnar Danneskjold (@FreeDanneskjold) September 14, 2023

In a matter of years, this program would be bloated, broke and rife with corruption.