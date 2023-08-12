Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate, Ammon Bundy, has been arrested again, as reported by KTVB’s anchor and investigator, Morgan Romero, on Saturday night.

“Got this video from a source of Ammon Bundy getting arrested. Was told it occurred at a football fundraiser in Emmett. Bundy’s People’s Rights Network also sent out a blast text. We are working to verify more information,” Romero shared on Twitter.

WATCH:

The Gem County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest, noting that Bundy is currently detained at the Gem County Jail. He is being held on a $10,000 bond, according to Idaho News.

At this time, the specific reasons for Bundy’s arrest remain unclear. There is speculation regarding its connection to a defamation lawsuit by St. Luke’s, but no official confirmation has been provided.

From KTVB:

In a new lawsuit, St. Luke’s Health System has accused Ammon Bundy of fraudulently transferring his assets to other people in order to avoid paying damages owed to the hospital following the anti-government activist’s jury trial. Bundy and his associate, Diego Rodriguez, were ordered by a jury to pay over $52 million in damages to the hospital and doctors due to a days-long protest over a child protective services case outside the St. Luke’s Boise and Meridian locations in March of 2022. On May 11, St. Luke’s, their doctors and CEO filed a lawsuit against Bundy, his campaign and his organization “The People’s Rights Network,” along with Rodriguez, his blog “Freedom Man Press” and Freedom Man PAC over defamation rooted in a child protective services case. Rodriguez’s infant grandson was taken into the custody Department of Health and Welfare last year because doctors observed the infant was malnourished and dehydrated. The child was hospitalized first at St. Luke’s Meridian and was then re-admitted to St. Luke’s Boise. This gave way to days-long protests outside the St. Luke’s hospitals by Bundy, Rodriguez and their followers claiming the hospital kidnapped the child and were engaging in human trafficking, causing emergency services to re-route patients and put the property on lockdown. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit say the two had given a concerted effort to disrupt hospital business, make false statements about CPS and the hospital and that its staff were attacked online. In April, a judge issued a default judgement, meaning the allegations could move forward in court against the two because they were frequently refusing to show for depositions in the ongoing legal action.

Bundy is perhaps most infamous for the 2014 armed confrontation between supporters of his father, cattle rancher Cliven Bundy, and law enforcement over a land dispute. He also made headlines in 2016 for the standoff at an Oregon wildlife refuge.

Bundy’s supporters also stormed a hospital in 2021 to support a woman who says that her mother was the victim of “medical kidnapping.” They were ultimately victorious and the woman was released.

In August 2021, Bundy was banned from entering the Idaho Capitol for a year following two arrests, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Bundy refused to wear a mask to his son’s high school football game, prompting officials to end it at halftime.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.