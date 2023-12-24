Multiple individuals were shot and injured at Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida, on Saturday. Authorities reported that the suspect fled the scene and is currently the target of an intensive search.

“OPD is responding to an active shooting situation that occurred at the Paddock Mall. There is a heavy police presence on scene and we will provide more information as it becomes available. Please avoid the area at this time,” the police department wrote on X.

OPD is responding to an active shooting situation that occurred at the Paddock Mall. There is a heavy police presence on scene and we will provide more information as it becomes available. Please avoid the area at this time. — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) December 23, 2023

The incident occurred before 4 p.m. Eastern Time, casting a shadow over the holiday shopping rush as the area became a nexus of emergency response. The Ocala Police Department (OPD) is leading the investigation and has evacuated the mall while they pursue leads on the suspect’s whereabouts.

Ten minutes after the incident, police wrote, “There is no longer an active shooting situation. There are multiple people injured. The suspect is believed to have fled. The mall is being evacuated at this time. Please avoid the area as police investigate.”

Currently, the number of people injured in the incident remains unknown.

#BREAKING: Multiple people have been shot and injured inside the Paddock Mall with the suspect is still at large⁰⁰#Ocala | #Florida ⁰

Numerous law enforcement and other emergency personnel are on the scene at Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida, responding to an active shooter… pic.twitter.com/5Q0II5yIJ8 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 23, 2023

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as additional details become available.