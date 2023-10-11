Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren got mocked into next week for posting a message on Twitter about Indigenous People’s Day.

What is it with Warren? You would think after her embarrassing DNA test fiasco during the 2016 election, she would keep her mouth shut on this issue, but she just keeps doubling down.

FOX News reports:

Elizabeth Warren mocked for ‘Indigenous People’s Day’ tweet: ‘You just might want to sit this one out’ Twitter users were quick to point out the irony in Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., promoting Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday. Warren celebrated the holiday, which replaces Columbus Day in various cities across the country, on her account that morning. “On #IndigenousPeoplesDay, we celebrate the contributions, the extraordinary resilience, and the rich cultures of tribal nations and Native communities. Today and every day, the federal government must recommit itself to honoring its promises to Native peoples,” Warren wrote. Social media users piled on this tweet after Warren’s previous scandal regarding her false claims of Native American heritage.

Here’s Warren’s tweet:

On #IndigenousPeoplesDay, we celebrate the contributions, the extraordinary resilience, and the rich cultures of tribal nations and Native communities. Today and every day, the federal government must recommit itself to honoring its promises to Native peoples. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 10, 2022

Here are some reactions:

Imagine being Elizabeth Warren and thinking you can still virtue signal on this… https://t.co/m7IJT2Ehqq — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) October 10, 2022

You should probably sit this one out, Princess Cheekbones https://t.co/HUD149evhf — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) October 9, 2023

Warren signed a bogus employment treaty with Harvard and stole indigenous people’s property. https://t.co/xSZhzlKCXt — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) October 9, 2023

Do you have any obligation to make it up to Native Americans for stealing an affirmative action seat at Harvard or nah? https://t.co/EHfS6Zbf7q — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 9, 2023

I’m confused by your use of “we” here. Aren’t you one of those native people? Are we just supposed to pretend none of that ever happened? https://t.co/zQ40X42q9N — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) October 9, 2023

Does Warren have an ounce of shame? Doesn’t she know how this looks to most people?