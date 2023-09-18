Brain-damaged Democrat Senator John Fetterman (PA) joined the striking autoworkers on the picket line in Detroit, Michigan this weekend.

Fetterman raced down the highway on Saturday on his way to Detroit to join the autoworker strike.

For the first time in the history of the 150,000-member United Auto Workers Union, members went on strike against the “Big 3” manufacturers at midnight Thursday night after no deal was reached.

The “Big 3” include Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, the newly-formed merger of Fiat Chrysler and the PSA Group.

“Key demands from the union have included 40% hourly pay increases; a reduced, 32-hour, workweek; a shift back to traditional pensions; the elimination of compensation tiers; and a restoration of cost-of-living adjustments. Other items on the table include enhanced retiree benefits and better vacation and family leave benefits,” CNBC reported.

The automakers pushed back on union demands and said their proposals would bankrupt the companies.

Fetterman left his hometown of Pennsylvania on Saturday morning and drove to an auto plant near Detroit to support the striking autoworkers. The fact that Fetterman was actually driving shocked the public.

John Fetterman is totally shot after his massive stroke in May 2022. He also spent two months at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center receiving treatment for clinical depression after having a massive stroke.

“I know which side I’m on. As long as these brave workers continue to walk the picket line, my entire team and I will have their backs,” Fetterman wrote on X. “We will support them any way we can until they reach a fair deal.”

“Hold that line UAW! On my way to join you now,” Fetterman said on X as he raced down the highway.

Hold that line, @UAW! On my way to join you now pic.twitter.com/bh4BS5dvIG — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 16, 2023

Fetterman spoke gibberish as he tried to take a shot at CEOs.

“The CEOs, you know, at $74 million, you know, collectively earning, you know, how many yachts can they need, you know, the yacht – to waters [unintelligible] – ski behind it, you know! I mean it’s crazy! I don’t understand!” Fetterman said.

Fetterman also posted photos of himself on the picket line.