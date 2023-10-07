Note: The information provided by Gateway Pundit or any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. Gateway Pundit benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

Financial stewardship can be defined as a commitment to ethical, efficient, and responsible financial decision-making and use of personal resources. Biblical stewardship means utilizing and managing all resources God provides for the glory of God and the betterment of His creation.

These are not mutually exclusive concepts. In fact, Genesis Gold Group believes financial stewardship and Biblical stewardship can be one in the same when Americans are smart with their money for the right reasons.

There is a passage in the Bible that is often misquoted. People sometimes say that “money is the root of all evils,” but this isn’t true. According to 1 Timothy 6:10 (KJV):

For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

Pastor David Holland, Director of Philanthropy at Genesis Gold Group, believes that we should be smart with our money, not for the sake of greed but so it is not wasted to the evils of the world.

“I believe in Jesus Christ’s principle of ‘to whom much is given, much is required,’” he said. “If I have little, I trust God will provide for my essential needs as promised in His Word. However, if I have been blessed with wealth and resources by God’s grace, it is my responsibility to protect and preserve them to invest in meaningful projects that align with His kingdom’s work.”

Americans have a plethora of options available to them for protection of retirement accounts and personal wealth. Precious metals rank high for some because they represent the “higher ground” that makes sense during times of economic turmoil.

“Precious metals like gold and silver provide a reliable way for me to safeguard my wealth through troubled economic times with His purposes in mind,” Holland continued.

When Americans decide to rollover or transfer their retirement accounts away from the volatile markets and into physical precious metals, they still have many choices. There are ads for “Gold IRAs” and offers of “free” silver that fill their inboxes, interrupt their favorite shows, and litter their favorite websites. Precious metals can be a very lucrative industry, especially for companies that charge exuberant markups on their products.

Genesis Gold Group takes a different approach. Rather than paying high-dollar cable news personalities or A-list celebrities to endorse them, they’ve chosen to focus on customer service. By not engaging in gimmicks such as “free” silver, they are able to engage in a way that aligns with proper Biblical stewardship for their customers.

This is likely why they’ve maintained a perfect 5 out of 5 rating with the Better Business Bureau.

With so many options available, it may behoove Americans to safeguard their life’s savings by working with a company that aligns with their own worldview.