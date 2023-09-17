The Gateway Pundit reported that the State of Illinois is providing taxpayer funded incentives, of more than half a billion dollars, to lure a Communist China-tied company, Gotion, to build an electric vehicle (EV) battery factory in the state. Gotion will receive additional federal tax incentives.

On Friday, two former U.S. ambassadors called on the Treasury Department Friday to review Gotion according to the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Through the Michigan-China Economic and Security Review Group (MCESRG), former U.S. Ambassadors Peter Hoekstra and Joseph Cella called on the Treasury Department’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to compel Gotion, Inc., a subsidiary of China-based Gotion High-Tech, to file disclosure paperwork and submit to a full CFIUS review. Their request follows a Friday DCNF report which found that Gotion High-Tech established a joint venture company with a State Department-identified “Communist Chinese Military Company Subsidiary” in 2016, as well as several other DCNF investigations detailing Gotion, Inc.’s connections to the CCP via its parent company. Gotion, Inc.’s previously-filed paperwork “provides narrow, de minimis, vague and incomplete information, and lacks the strict scrutiny and due diligence necessary for this massive and complex transaction that is shrouded by binding and punitive 5-year non-disclosure agreements,” Cella told the DCNF of Gotion, Inc.’s plan to build a facility in Michigan. “Many reasonably-thinking people consider Gotion to be evading CFIUS.”

Hockstra and Cella released the following statement:

This latest revelation points to Gotion’s parent company, Guoxuan High-Tech Company, Ltd., ties to a CCP military company, and further exposes how this ‘deal’ with the State of Michigan and other parties is corrupted from head to tail and a huge risk to our national security. Following Gotion’s filing of Form 802, Guoxuan or Gotion did not receive a “safe harbor” letter from the Department of Treasury, and thus they both remain subject to CFIUS subsequently initiating a deep review of this transaction. Guoxuan, Gotion, and Mr. Chuck Thelen, the Vice President of North American Operations for Gotion, have engaged in a massive disinformation campaign to suggest all things otherwise. Why are Governor Whitmer, the MED, and all parties to this “deal” forcing Michigan taxpayers to go all-in with them and this company with deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party and its military-industrial complex? To provide for our common defense and ensure our national security, it is critical for the Department of Treasury to compel Guoxuan and Gotion to submit to a full CFIUS review by filing a Form 800.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Gotion’s recent failed attempt to build a similar factory in a small farming community in Green Twp, Michigan.

That did not, however, stop Illinois Governor JB Pritzker from announcing the state’s plans to open a Gotion plant in Manteno, Illinois which lies approximately 30 miles from one of the largest inland ports in the United States.