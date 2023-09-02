Former New York Governor George Pataki slammed Joe Biden’s decision to observe the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in Alaska rather than at one of the 9/11 memorials. Pataki called the decision a “disgrace.”

Pataki joined John Catsimatidis and Rita Cosby on WABC radio to discuss Biden’s latest insult to Americans. Biden will mark the somber occasion with a slapdash trip to Alaska following his real priority… attending a Climate Conference in Vietnam.

The White House said in a statement that Biden will attend a ceremony on a military base in Alaska with members of the military and their families.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam on September 10, 2023. While in Hanoi, President Biden will meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other key leaders to discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between the United States and Vietnam. The leaders will explore opportunities to promote the growth of a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy, expand our people-to-people ties through education exchanges and workforce development programs, combat climate change, and increase peace, prosperity, and stability in the region. On Monday, September 11th, the President, Vice President, First Lady, and Second Gentleman will all mark the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks on September 11th, 2001. The President will travel to Alaska to participate in a memorial ceremony with members of the military and their families. The Vice President and the Second Gentleman will participate in a commemoration ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City. The First Lady will lay a wreath at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to honor the lives lost on September 11th.

Rita Cosby said, “President Biden….he is the first President in 22 years who will not be commemorating 9/11 at one of the memorials….obviously like Ground Zero, or Shanksville, or at the Pentagon. He’s not doing anything…(crosstalk) You know where he’s going John? He’s going to a climate conference in Vietnam…and then he’s going to make it to Alaska after that.”

Governor Pataki added, “The fact that he is not doing anything to commemorate that horrible day is a disgrace.”

Cosby continued, “It is a disgrace. Because you know when 9/11 comes up, you know all too well Governor Pataki, everybody in the country, everybody in the world knows what 9/11 is. And to look at your calendar and say ‘I’m going to go to a Climate Conference’ …what does this say about his priorities?”

Pataki replied, “What priorities? I think he just is clueless as to what’s happening in Washington, what’s happening in the world…he’s obsessed with being the world leader on climate…I don’t know what he’s doing other than driving up energy costs and causing brown outs and destroying our own energy industry so we have to import energy from elsewhere…he is a failed leader and it is tragic for our country.”