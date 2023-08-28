There are still no answers from the FBI on why they found it necessary to raid the home of a disabled US veteran and shoot him dead on the morning of August 16th.

Theodore Deschler was shot and killed when FBI agents raided his home near Henderson, Tennessee.

Now Deschler’s family are looking for answers. There is still no news from the government on why they had to break out the windows, toss smoke bombs into the home, and then shoot Deschler who was unarmed at the time.

The story first broke on local WBBJ on August 16th. WBBJ was tipped off by a local viewer about the shooting.

No more major media or local media covered the story. It was buried for another week when WBBJ posted a second report days later on August 20th.

The family says the FBI still to this day refuses to tell them why they conducted the raid and killed Deshler.

There have been no new updates since Deschler was shot dead on August 16. The national media has completely ignored the story.

Another dead American at the hands of the FBI.

On Monday morning Jim Hoft joined Steve Bannon to discuss this shocking story from Henderson, Tennessee.