Radical left Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is reportedly laying the groundwork in Phoenix to ban meat, dairy, and cars and carry out globalist leader Klaus Schwab’s 2030 Agenda with C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group.

Last month, The Gateway Pundit reported on the Marxist scheme by C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group and globalist leaders worldwide to ban meat, dairy, and private vehicles by 2030. The organization is headed by billionaire globalist “Mini” Mike Bloomberg and is mainly funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies. As of August 4, 2023, C40 has a membership with “mayors of nearly 100 world-leading cities collaborating to confront the climate crisis,” according to their website.

THE GREAT RESET: Report Reveals Globalist Climate Organization’s Goal to Ban Meat, Dairy, and Private Vehicles In 14 US Cities by 2030

The organization’s webpage advocates for a “Global Green New Deal” that “lays out a set of principles to be adopted by cities worldwide and takes a collaborative approach to climate action.” These include:

Principles of the Global Green New Deal

We recognise the global climate emergency. We are committed to keeping global heating below the 1.5°C goal of the Paris Agreement by curbing emissions in the sectors that are the most significant contributors to the climate crisis: transportation, buildings, and waste. We are committed to putting inclusive climate action at the centre of all urban decision-making to create thriving and equitable communities for everyone. We invite our partners – political leaders, CEOs, trade unions, investors, and civil society – to join us in recognising the global climate emergency and help us deliver on science-based action to overcome it.

Phoenix Mayor Gallego, a member of C40 since 2020, now serves as “Vice Chair of the C40 Steering Committee,” which” provides strategic oversight to ensure C40’s mission and mandate are directly driven by and responsive to the needs of C40 cities.”

Their mission and mandate include a Race to Zero global campaign to reach net-zero carbon emissions in 1,000 cities worldwide and “sustainable food policies” that support “an overall increase of healthy plant-based food consumption in our cities by shifting away from unsustainable, unhealthy diets,” A.K.A. carnivorous diets.

This also comes as fraudulently elected Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs recently declared a “heat state of emergency,” mainly in Phoenix, likely meant to accelerate the implementation of these radical policies.

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, this is the same far-left City Council and Mayor that quietly voted to unanimously approve a plan to send hundreds of firearms, valued at an estimated $200,000, to Ukraine. Advancing the war and distracting from this Marxist takeover is more of their globalist agenda for Phoenix and America.

Jeff Caldwell with EZAZ.org published more on his research into the City of Phoenix and Mayor Kate Gallego’s agenda “to reduce meat consumption” in Arizona.

‼️@MayorGallego Meat Bans🚫🐮🐣🐷⁉️ Here are the receipts⬇️ I demonstrate step by step the policies Phoenix is implementing to reduce meat consumption in this article: https://t.co/7y0iH5KYmH — Jeff Caldwell, II (@JSCaldwell2) September 18, 2023

Arizona Patriots showed up to give Public Comment at a recent Phoenix City Council meeting and reportedly “told the mayor they do not support policies banning meat.” Later that day, the nervous Phoenix Mayor posted a bizarre photo on X, claiming she is not working to ban meat or milk. In the poorly staged propaganda photo, Gallego is seen pouring milk into a bowl and seemingly “enjoying cereal” with a knife.

This article originally appeared on AZ Free News and was republished with permission from the author.

By Jeff Caldwell via AZ Free News: