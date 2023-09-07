It must be election season!

It is all hands on deck right now to bring back Covid mandates. Mask mandates are slowly making a comeback in schools across the country. Joe Biden recently announced he will be wearing a face mask since Dr. Jill supposedly tested positive for Covid.

Los Angeles County may bring back mask mandates due to the new Covid variants BA.286 and EG.5 New Yorkers were told to mask up over the Labor Day weekend.

The World Health Organization sounded the alarm over a new wave of Covid.

“We continue to see concerning trends for COVID-19 ahead of the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere,” WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said Wednesday at a press conference.

“Deaths are increasing in some parts of the Middle East and Asia, intensive care unit admissions are increasing in Europe and hospitalizations are increasing in several regions,” he added.

NOW – WHO’s Tedros says: “The increase in hospitalizations and deaths shows that COVID is here to stay and that we will continue to need tools to fight it.” pic.twitter.com/pv4R4QFQi7 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 6, 2023

More from France 24:

Study after study proves masks do not prevent the spread of Covid and other respiratory illnesses.

In late January the Cochrane Study was released. This was one of the largest and most comprehensive studies on masking that found masks do almost nothing to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases.

Before 2020 all doctors knew this was a fact. Then came Dr. Fauci and his half-truths and lies. In 2020 Fauci decided masks should be worn to prevent the spread of COVID even on healthy people. And, sadly 99% of the medical community went along with this madness.

The Cochrane Study found that masks were worthless in preventing the spread of COVID.

Covid vaccines also do not work but the CDC under the Biden Regime is spending billions of dollars buying new doses this fall and winter.