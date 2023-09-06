Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was recently asked in an interview with the New York Times why she has not visited the southern border under Biden as she did under Trump.

Naturally, she side-stepped the question and gave a ridiculous answer.

AOC’s actions speak louder than her words. It’s clear that she does not actually care about the people at the border. She was just using them as pawns to score cheap political points against Trump.

FOX News reports:

AOC dodges question on lack of border visits under Biden, touts tours of ‘New York-area facilities’ Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., dodged a question on why she has not visited the southern border in crisis while President Biden has been in office. During an interview with the New York Times last week, the “Squad” member was asked why she has not traveled to the border under Biden like she did while former President Trump was in office. Ocasio-Cortez sidestepped the question about why she has not yet visited the southern border under Biden, but said she has visited migrant facilities recently — in the New York area. “Well, this is something that we’re actively planning on,” Ocasio-Cortez told the Times. “What I have done is tours of our New York-area facilities.” “Right now, this crisis is in our own backyard, and we have toured the Roosevelt Hotel, and I think it’s been very important for us to — especially to my constituents, who are demanding accountability on this — to look at that front line that is right here in New York City.”

She is such a fraud.

AOC went to the U.S. Border during the Trump Admin… Was upset and outraged that children and adults were separated in detention facilities to conduct DNA Testing to affirm those who claimed parentage.. Joe Biden listened … Now 85,000+ illegal migrant children are Missing pic.twitter.com/R67R8Qiebj — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) September 1, 2023

The Five on FOX News recently covered this.

Everyone knows why AOC hasn’t gone.