A angry, entitled woman was kicked off an American Airlines flight following a massive meltdown that went viral Sunday.

35-year-old Morgan Osman, a self-proclaimed “designer” and Instagram influencer, went on a foul-mouthed tirade toward her fellow passengers after getting into an argument with one. The Daily Express reported Monday Osman was traveling to Miami when the meltdown occurred.

In the video captured by the Daily Mail, Osman starts shouting at a passenger while taking her luggage from the overhead department.

Call me a b**** again. I did nothing wrong!

When someone tells her to shut up, Osman says “”No you shut the f*** up! You shut the f*** up, and you’re a b***h.”

Osman then starts walking down the aisle when she spots a female passenger filming the tantrum on her phone. The inlfuencer turns around and says:

Film me, I’m Instagram famous, you f***ing bum

The passengers can be heard erupting in laughter as she exits the plane.

Social media users had a few things to say regarding the incident.

Imagine being this entitled. pic.twitter.com/CJuWViVdwD — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 18, 2023

She deserves to be Instagram famous, she’s way sexier than all those bums on the plane. No cap https://t.co/3dWi7OEEM6 — Zack 🪬 (@ZackyBoyLDN2) September 18, 2023

She so Instagram famous she leavin her economy seat 😂😂😂 https://t.co/dKr3ja1FCU — Judge Joodie Esq 👩🏾‍⚖ Petty Bytch Court ⚖ parody (@Judge_Joodie) September 18, 2023

This epic meltdown also brings back memories of the Tiffany Gomas “that motherf***** isn’t real!” saga which Jim Hoft extensively reported on for the Gateway Pundit. The incident forced everyone onboard to deplane.