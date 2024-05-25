Heather Idoni, a 59 year-old grandmother and mother of 15, has just been sentenced to two years in prison for protesting at an abortion clinic.

Meanwhile, Marilyn Mosby, the corrupt former state’s attorney from Baltimore who was found guilty of perjury and mortgage fraud, is walking free with no jail time.

Under Biden, the DOJ weaponized the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, a 1994 law that prohibits interfering with anyone obtaining or providing “reproductive health services,” as a punishment for the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

After the Supreme Court ruling, Biden formed the DOJ-led Reproductive Rights Task Force to enforce the act.

According to The Epoch Times, The FACE Act has now been used 130 times against pro-life individuals but only used three times against pro-abortion protesters.

Idoni was also convicted for praying and singing hymns in the hallway of a clinic in Tennessee, and she currently awaits trial for two additional FACE violations in Michigan.

Idoni recently spoke with LifeSiteNews and shared the abuses she alleges she has faced while incarcerated.

Heather Idoni, a defendant in the Washington, D.C., FACE (Freedom to Access Clinic Entrances) Act trials, told LifeSiteNews that she has been subjected to 22 days of solitary confinement. In an exclusive interview, she said that she received this punishment for sharing food with fellow prisoners. Idoni alleged that she was allowed to walk outside her cell only for two hours in the middle of the night each day and that the lights of her cell were continually kept on. Idoni has been in prison since she was convicted last autumn.

Earlier this month, the Pro-Life activist Heather Idoni suffered a stroke after her 22 days of solitary confinement in prison for sharing food with fellow prisoners.

Breitbart News reports:

Pro-Life Grandmother Sentenced to 24 Months in Prison for 2020 D.C. Abortion Clinic Protest An eighth pro-life activist was sentenced on Wednesday under the Freedom of Access the Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and "conspiracy against rights" for an abortion clinic protest in Washington, DC, in October 2020. Heather Idoni, 59, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, with credit for the nine months she has already served since being found guilty in August 2023, the Department of Justice announced.

We have radical leftists on college campuses blocking Jewish students from entering buildings and this is who the DOJ chooses to prosecute.

Heather Idoni was sentenced today to 24 months in prison following her convictions under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. She is a mother of 5 and adoptive mother of an additional 10 (!) who has never engaged in violence threats, or any kind of intimidation. pic.twitter.com/cRUJz8pQWd — Julianne Wiley, the one you were looking for (@julianne_wiley) May 25, 2024

Heather Idoni is a 59-year-old grandmother who will now spend a total of 24 months in federal prison for peacefully protesting the slaughter of babies. pic.twitter.com/KvuSjgURF7 — Arthur Windsor (@ArthurWindsor) May 25, 2024

Is there any wonder why trust in our institutions is at an all time low?