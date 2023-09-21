One of the criticisms of the U.S. funding of the war in Ukraine is that it appears to be a money laundering operation.

Jesse Watters addressed this issue during a recent episode of his show, pointing out that the folks at the Clinton Foundation are already licking their chops about the prospect of rebuilding Ukraine.

Senator J.D. Vance predicts that in several years, we will learn that people got rich because of this.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

JESSE WATTERS: Please don’t hunt me down, Sarah, I didn’t do anything wrong. So Senator, when you see this new news about the Clinton Global Initiative Ukraine Action Network, and we’ve got Airbnb, you know, we’ve got famous Hollywood actors now involved, and the World Bank is kind of laundering American taxpayers through the Clintons into Ukraine, it could be a noble cause, yes, but it also seems a little suspicious, considering what the Clintons had been known for their entire career. Do you agree? SEN. J.D. VANCE: Oh, I certainly agree, Jesse. I really guess that five years from now, we’re going to find out that between the Clintons and a number of American private equity firms and other hyper-global corporations that, you’re going to find a lot of people have gotten rich from this,. And it’s really sad and it is really despicable because of course, the Ukrainians didn’t invite the war on themselves. I have disagreements with their leadership but not with the people. But you can almost see the elites of Washington and New York City salivating over acquiring more power and more money for themselves on the backs of the Ukrainian war effort. Anybody who doesn’t see this for what it is, I think, is blind to the reality. It’s one of the reasons why, Jesse, we have to start asking tough questions about how long is this going to go on. To your point, are we going to let the entire country be destroyed? half of it has already been destroyed. Are we going to encourage American investors and American politicians to get rich and powerful in Ukraine?

Watch the video below. Vance enters at the 7:24 mark:

JD Vance exposes the Biden-Clinton cash pipeline to Kiev: “The U.S. is sending the World Bank $25 Billion. And then the World Bank is sending the money to the Clintons. And then the Clintons are sending it to Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/g2gp6VVV0J — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 20, 2023

The American people are sick of forever wars and the grift that goes with them.