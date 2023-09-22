Joe Biden on Thursday night delivered remarks at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute 46th Annual Gala in Washington, DC.

Of course, his speech was full of lies and gaffes.

At one point Joe Biden praised the ‘congressional black caucus’ as he addressed the Hispanic caucus.

“I know Sister Norma lives the lessons nuns taught me growing up. Lessons based on the Gospel of Matthew: feed the hungry, care for the sick, welcome strangers. They echo what my dad taught me, and I mean this sincerely, my dad used to say, ‘Everyone, everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect,’” Biden said.

Biden added, “The Congressional Black Caucus embodies all those values.”

Joe Biden then blamed Trump and Republicans in Congress for the border crisis.

More than 7 million illegal aliens have crossed into the US on Joe Biden’s watch since he was installed in January 2021.

“Per CBP sources, in the last 24 hours alone, over 10,000 migrants were encountered at the border,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reported on Thursday.

BREAKING: Per CBP sources, in the last 24 hours alone, over 10,000 migrants were encountered at the border, bringing us back to the all time record high levels we last saw in May before the end of Title 42. 8,500+ were Border Patrol apprehensions, 1,600+ at CBP ports of entry. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 21, 2023

The Border Patrol Union on Thursday said over 100,000 illegal immigrants have been ordered released into the US by the Biden Regime in the last 3 weeks alone.

From Sept 1st through 20th the Biden Admin ordered the release of more than 100,000 illegal border crashers-enough to double the population of cities like Yuma, AZ. Think about what Biden is doing to this country with his out-of-control border policies. How many millions more? — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) September 21, 2023

Video posted to social media shows a massive group of mainly military-aged single men waiting to be processed into the U.S. by the Border Patrol.

There’s a ‘never-ending line’ of illegals pouring in, Bill Melugin said.

Enormous group of predominantly single adult men now waiting to be processed by Border Patrol. More are still crossing right now. Never ending line coming in. No fear of consequences for crossing illegally. They expect to be released into the US after processing. pic.twitter.com/Nd4cZcNgRc — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 20, 2023

Rolando Salinas Jr., the Democrat mayor of Eagle Pass, signed an emergency declaration earlier this week due to the surge of illegal aliens.

“Today, Mayor Rolando Salinas, Jr. issued and signed an emergency delcartion due to the severe undocumented immigrant surge into the City of Eagle Pass, Texas,” the declaration said.

Joe Biden blamed Trump for the invasion at the southern border. Trump hasn’t been in office for more than 2.5 years.

“Mega Republicans in Congress and my predecessor spent four years gutting the immigration system under my predecessor and continue to undermine our border security today,” Biden said.

WATCH: