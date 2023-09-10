A trio of far left loons protested climate change at the U.S. Open this week.

One of the men went so far as to glue his feet to the floor, making it much more difficult to remove him from the scene.

After his arrest, he was taken to a psych ward and he was not happy about it.

PJ Media reports:

Climate Protester Who Glued His Feet to the Floor Complains About Being Put in Psych Ward Shayok Mukhopadhyay and three other climate activists stood up and began to chant “End fossil fuels now” shortly after the second set began. As event security moved in, it became apparent that Mukhopadhyay had glued his feet to the concrete floor of Arthur Ashe stadium. Mukhopadhyay’s companions were led away, but it took medical personnel almost 50 minutes to get his feet unglued so he could be taken into custody. But these were Mukhopadhyay’s 15 minutes. And he wasn’t going to waste a second of them. Mukhopadhyay was taken to East Elmhurst Hospital and given a psych exam. “I’ve been arrested before, but I’ve never had this experience,” Mukhopadhyay said. “They were asking obvious leading questions like, ‘Do you think the world is going to end?’ This typical stereotype of the crazy, apocalyptic cult kind of thing.”… “This was completely a mechanism to intimidate and humiliate and to paint a distorted picture of me,” he said. “Who’s the crazy person here? It’s Biden who’s the crazy person here, who, in 2023, is approving new oil and gas projects when international energy agencies founded by Henry Kissinger – no tree hugger – have said there should be no new fossil fuel infrastructure.”

People were actually cheering when they were finally removed.

US Open: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova Coco wins the first set 6-4 Second set in progress, Coco leads 1-0 Play suspended due to protests. Looks like protester is being escorted by NYPD. pic.twitter.com/QTYL29SbEW — The Capital Desk (@CapitalDesk) September 8, 2023

These people don’t seem to realize that their behavior is turning people against their cause.

No one has patience for this nonsense anymore.