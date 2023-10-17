Last week, following the attack on Israel by Hamas, student groups at Harvard immediately signed a letter blaming the whole thing on Israel, an act many of these students already regret.

Harvard’s president released a statement condemining Hamas later, but the damage was already done.

Now a major foundation and funder, the Wexner Foundation, has cut ties with the school.

The FOX Business Network reports:

Wexner Foundation says it’s terminating Harvard University relationship The Wexner Foundation is ending its relationship with Harvard University. The non-profit informed the Ivy League school and its board of overseers of its intentions to do so in a Monday letter. It is closely connected to billionaire L Brands founder Leslie Wexner and his wife Abigail Wexner, whose names appear on the letter as chairs of the foundation. L Brands once owned retail outlets such as The Limited, Victoria’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, Henri Bendel and Lane Bryant. The couple created the Wexner Foundation, which describes its focus as being on developing Jewish and Israeli leadership, decades ago… “We are stunned and sickened at the dismal failure of Harvard’s leadership to take a clear and unequivocal stand against the barbaric murders of innocent Israeli civilians by terrorists last Saturday, the Sabbath and a festival day,” the non-profit said.

Meanwhile, professors at Harvard are scrambling to distance themselves and the school from the letter that was signed by the student groups.

The College Fix reported:

More than 100 Harvard professors denounce anti-Israel statement as backlash grows Amid mounting criticism of Saturday’s anti-Israel statement by 35 Harvard student organizations, dozens of the university’s faculty signed their names Wednesday to a letter condemning the Hamas attacks and denouncing the student groups’ message. “Hamas planned and executed the murder and kidnapping of civilians, particularly women, children, and the elderly, with no military or other specific objective,” the professors wrote. “This meets the definition of a war crime.” Research Professor of Government Harvey Mansfield, psychologist Steven Pinker and Harvard President Emeritus Lawrence Summers were among those who added their names. “The Israeli security forces were engaging in self-defense against this attack,” the signatories wrote.

The last week has been a major wake up call for many Americans on how radicalized our colleges and universities have become over the years.

Hopefully, this will spur some much needed reform in higher education.