Maxine Waters made an obnoxious comment about the Trump verdict this week and got immediate push back from other people on Twitter/X.

Perhaps Republicans should investigate and prosecute Maxine Waters for inciting violence when she urged people to harass Trump officials in public places. Or maybe they should look into all of the campaign funds she has funneled to her daughter over the years.

The response to Waters shows just how fed up people are with the vitriol of the left.

FOX News reports:

‘Corrupt criminal’: Maxine Waters receives backlash over vitriolic response to Trump’s guilty verdict Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., received backlash on social media in response to her reaction to the criminal conviction of former President Trump in a post where she mocked the former president. “Trump shut your mouth!” Waters posted on X following Trump’s conviction. “You talk about saving the Constitution? You’re the one who has disrespected the Constitution and you have supporters who believe we should get rid of the Constitution! Just shut your mouth, you’re convicted on all counts!” The post, which ignited an immediate push back from conservatives on social media, received over 1 million views on X.

Here’s her tweet:

Trump shut your mouth! You talk about saving the Constitution? You’re the one who has disrespected the Constitution and you have supporters who believe we should get rid of the Constitution! Just shut your mouth, you’re convicted on all counts! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) May 30, 2024

Here are some of the responses:

Maxine Waters is notorious for being one of the dumbest and most corrupt members of Congress. Lots of financial skeletons in her closet. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) May 31, 2024

You’re the one who should be on trial for corruption to the nth degree – aren’t you voted to be the most corrupt congressperson ever?? You incite violence, ignorance, hate and promote putting your political opponents in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT – just like the communists do.… — MARXIST Denier (@MARXISTDenier) May 31, 2024

This woman is a corrupt criminal who has laundered over a million dollars in campaign cash to her daughter. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 31, 2024

Woman who implored supporters to physically get up in the faces of any Trump administration official has thoughts to share… — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 31, 2024

Shut up you retarded moron — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 31, 2024

These people are mentally ill. TDS is real. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) May 31, 2024

Oh the ratio Shut your mouth Trump supporters LOVE the constitution it’s Democrats who constantly disregard it Retire already you old hag pic.twitter.com/lbPR9119xG — ☀️ (@azinthegarden) May 31, 2024

Maxine Waters, you are a wacko and your party are the fascists. You have weaponized justice and your leader Joe Biden is the same as Vladimir Putin. You shut your mouth because you’re ignorant and every time you speak, it shows. We will defeat you in November. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 31, 2024

Remember when your biggest donor was a crypto ceo who stole 30+ billion dollars from American citizens? No, I do. pic.twitter.com/GFAN1ggNQr — Chasten (@drchasten) May 31, 2024

Republicans should look into any alleged issues Waters has and give her a taste of her party’s own medicine.