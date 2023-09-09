A 44-year-old transgender activist in Portland defecated inside a teenage girl’s car after claiming she was “transphobic.”

Eric Neil Bowen, who now goes by “Vivian Shemansky,” 44, had a massive temper tantrum when the 17-year-old girl parked near his tent in a parking lot on August 27.

During his fit, Bowen threw a stick at the girl, identified only as Jade.

Jade left the area and returned about 10 minutes later to find every window and light on the car smashed and the inside filled with human feces.

Saturday, a 17-year-old parked her car while thrifting in the area. A trans female in a tent threw a stick at her and called her transphobic. She ignored him and continued to her destination. When she came back to her car this is what it looked like. The person, Vivian Shemansky… pic.twitter.com/8eqyv5HEFH — PDX Real (@PDXReal1) August 29, 2023

Lisa Thomasson, the girl’s mother, told The Post Millennial that Jade was in tears when she saw what had been done to the vehicle.

The police determined that the car was totaled and deemed it a biohazard.

“I just thought what could have happened to my child if that person took the frustration out on her,” Thomasson told the outlet.

Police located Bowen nearby and arrested him.

Bowen has been charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief, felony unauthorized use of a vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was released the same day on “monitored pretrial release.”

“There’s no accountability for people that are breaking the law. It’s putting our community and the home we grew up in in jeopardy,” Thomasson said. “We should be able to feel safe in the city we grew up in.”

When contacted by the Post Millennial to find out if Bowen was jailed with men or women, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said “we don’t have that information.”