Republicans in the U.S. Senate are responding to the efforts by the left to remove Trump from state ballots.

Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina is introducing a bill that would restrict federal funds for states that do this. It’s a good plan and every member of the GOP should get behind it.

Even Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who is not known for being particularly conservative, has spoken out against what is happening in her state.

Townhall reports:

GOP Senators Introduce Bill That Would Punish States Who Disqualify Trump From 2024 Ballot Republican senators are planning revenge against states that attempt to disqualify former President Trump from the 2024 ballot. After Maine became the second state to boot Trump off the state’s ballot, a group of lawmakers have introduced legislation that would punish states who opt to take similar action. “New law… If any state in our Union blocks the official nominee of a major political party from the Presidential ballot, their electoral slate will not be counted by Congress on the following January 6th,” Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) wrote in an X. “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.” Maine Senator Susan Collins also echoed Higgins’s efforts to hold states accountable if they violate constitutional rights… Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced he has drafted legislation that would restrict federal funds for states that remove candidates from the ballot under the 14th Amendment. Tillis said he plans to introduce the bill as soon as Congress returns from recess.

Maine voters should decide who wins the election – not a Secretary of State chosen by the Legislature. The Secretary of State’s decision would deny thousands of Mainers the opportunity to vote for the candidate of their choice, and it should be overturned. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) December 29, 2023

Maine’s Democrat Secretary of State just removed Trump from the ballot. This is an egregious abuse of power and why I will be introducing the Constitutional Election Integrity Act as soon as Congress returns to session to stop these partisan officials and ensure any… https://t.co/evVu6bSv0H — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) December 29, 2023

Republicans have got to take these threats seriously and fight back. Good on Senator Tillis for his efforts.