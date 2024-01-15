On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, a former ally of Donald J. Trump, delivered a blistering critique of the former President, implying that Trump prioritizes personal loyalty over the nation’s welfare.

In 2017, Donald Trump, who was then serving as President, threw his support behind Ron DeSantis in the race for Florida’s governorship. This endorsement from Trump was a significant boost for DeSantis, a tea-party conservative, enabling him to surpass the right-wing GOP candidate Adam Putnam, who was serving as Florida’s agriculture commissioner at the time, Politico reported.

“Congressman Ron DeSantis is a brilliant young leader, Yale and then Harvard Law, who would make a GREAT Governor of Florida. He loves our Country and is a true FIGHTER!” Trump wrote on X.

In 2022, at a rally in Florida, former President Donald Trump publicly endorsed DeSantis’ re-election following speculation about tension between the two.

“You’re going to re-elect Ron DeSantis as Governor of your state,” Trump said a day after Trump had referred to DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a Pennsylvania rally.

Trump, known for his influential role in Republican politics, was a crucial figure in DeSantis’s rise to the governorship. Trump’s endorsement was a significant factor in DeSantis’s victory, helping him secure the position of Florida’s governor over other GOP frontrunners.

However, the political landscape has shifted dramatically since then. Despite Trump’s pivotal role in his gubernatorial success, DeSantis has decided to challenge his former mentor in the upcoming presidential election. This decision is seen by many within the Republican Party as a surprising act of betrayal and disloyalty.

On Sunday, on the eve of Iowa caucuses, Ron DeSantis openly criticized former President Donald Trump, accusing him of prioritizing personal interests over those of the country during a campaign event at Ankeny, Iowa.

“You can be the most worthless Republican in America, but if you kiss the ring, he’ll say you’re wonderful. You can be the strongest, most dynamic, successful Republican and conservative in America. But if you don’t kiss that ring, then he’ll try to trash you. You know what you deserve. A nominee that’s gonna put you first, not himself first,” said DeSantis.

