Two alleged “non-human alien corpses” were presented before the Mexican Congress this Wednesday during its first hearing on Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

The event was led by Mexican journalist and self-claimed ufologist Jaime Maussan, who has been a controversial figure in the past.

Two small, mummified specimens were displayed in glass cases, each possessing three fingers on their hands. According to Maussan, researchers at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM) have conducted Carbon 14 analysis, indicating that the corpses are approximately 1,000 years old.

The alleged bodies were said to have been discovered in mines in Cusco, Peru, fossilized in a layer of “diatomaceous earth or ancient phytoplankton algae,” according to FOX News.

“These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom mines, and were later fossilized,” Maussan testified under oath. “Whether they are aliens or not, we don’t know, but they were intelligent, and they lived with us. They should rewrite history… We are not alone in this vast universe; we should embrace this reality.”

Maussan further claimed that testing had revealed more than 30% of the specimens’ DNA was “unknown.” One of the specimens was allegedly found to have what appeared to be eggs or ovaries inside, while another contained implants of rare metals like Osmium. While these claims have been met with a great deal of interest, they have yet to be independently verified.

However, it is crucial to note that Maussan has a history of making claims that have later been debunked.

According to FOX News, “The Independent noted that Maussan, an investigative journalist who has been researching extraterrestrial phenomenon for decades, has been connected to previous claims of debunked alien discoveries, including five mummies discovered in Peru in 2017 later determined to be remains of human children.”

The U.S. also conducted its first UFO hearing this year.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported US Air Force Major David Grusch testified before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs last July.

Grusch, a former intel community official tasked with investigating UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena), told lawmakers the US government has recovered “non-human” biological pilots from crashed crafts.

“My testimony is based on information I’ve been given by individuals with a long-standing track record of legitimacy and service to this country, many of whom have shared compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation and classified oral testimony to myself and many various colleagues,” Grusch said .

“I am asking Congress to hold our government to this standard and thoroughly investigate these claims,” Grusch said. “But as I stand here under oath now I am speaking to the facts as I have been told them.”

Grusch said biologics came with some of the recovered crafts.

Rep. Nancy Mace asked the whistleblower about the biologics recovered.

“Were they human or non-human biologics?” Rep. Mace asked.

Grusch replied, “Non-human. That was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program I talked to that are currently still on the program.”